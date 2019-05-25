News

Hardika Joshi roped in for Zee TV’s Aghori

25 May 2019 05:04 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV will soon launch its new supernatural thriller titled Aghori. The show is produced by Essel Vision and will feature Gaurav Chopra, Parag Tyagi, and Simran Kaur in the lead roles.

Parag and Gaurav will both be seen in the roles of an Aghori. Simran is blessed with a special power. If she scarifies her life in front of an Aghori, the person will become immortal. Hence, Rudranath (Parag) tries all the possible ways to influence Kamakshi.

We recently reported actors Paras Chhabra and Drishti Chopra being roped in for the show.

Now, the latest we have heard is that TV actress Hardika Joshi, who has featured in various regional films and TV shows like Tenali Rama and Savdhaan India, will feature in the show. She was last in web-series Criminal Justice.

We buzzed Hardika, but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Aghori will also feature actors namely Eva Grover, Charu Mehra, Malhar Pandya, Poulmi Das, and Salman Shaikh.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

