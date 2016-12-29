Hot Downloads

News

Harman to agree matrimony with Surbhi in Colors’ Shakti

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Dec 2016 03:38 PM

All you loyal TV watchers, gear up to watch another marriage!

Colors’ Shakti (Rashmi Sharma Productions) is all set to see some dhamakedar twist with Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) managing to convince Harman (Vivian Dsena) on getting married again.

Unbelievable, isn’t it?

Saumya, who will be finally rescued by the kidnappers, will get solace in Harman’s home. But Preeto (Kamya Punjabi), Harman’s mom will put a condition on Saumya’s stay. She will tell Saumya that she will have to convince Harman on getting married to Surbhi (Roshni Sahuta), Saumya’s younger sister.

Shares a source, “Torn between difficult choices, Saumya will feel that Surbhi would be the perfect choice to be Harman’s wife. She will decide to move away from Harman’s life after getting them settled.”

Saumya will be seen trying her best to convince Harman but he will not relent. Left with no other option, Saumya will blackmail Harman that she will commit suicide if he will not agree for the marriage.

Left with no choice, Harman will agree to marry Surbhi.

What lies ahead? Will Harman marry Surbhi or is it some trick?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

To know more watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.

