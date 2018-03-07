Harman forces Soumya to dress as a kinner and beg on the streets in Shakti

Mumbai: The Singh family in Colors' Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Productions) is currently in bliss as Harman (Vivian Dsena) has regained his memory.

Harman has suffered a memory loss right after Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) performed the Aravan Puja. She has also realised that she was tricked into this ritual by Kareena and Raveena. However, Soumya’s world is all set to flip as after Harman recollects the events before slipping into coma, he will be furious. So much so, that he will turn cold towards her.

A source informs us, “Soumya will realise his change of attitude and behaviour when she will bleed from a cut while performing her kitchen duties. Despite watching her bleed, Harman will show no concern. On the contrary, he will provoke her to dress up like a kinner and beg on the streets. Soumya will get ready as a kinner and when she is just on the verge of taking to the streets, Harak Singh (Sudesh Berry) will stop her from stepping out of the house.”