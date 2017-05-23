Harman to get arrested in Colors’ Shakti

High voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes of Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms).

Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) are juggling for their survival ever since they have departed from their family. While Harman started working as a stuntman to earn, Soumya, on the other hand secretly started working as a maid to support her husband.

With troubles coming their way regularly, a major incident that shook all was when Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) caught Soumya working as a maid and that shocked Harman and his family.

Now we hear that the couple is set to face another major trouble in their life...

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Harman will get arrested in charge of murder. It will all begin from a tragic incident when Harman and Soumya’s hut will be destroyed, and an angry Harman would end up committing this crime, and land up in jail. This incident will leave Soumya devastated.”

What will Soumya do now to get Harman released from the jail?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

