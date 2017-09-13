We at TellyChakkar.com keep revealing interesting tracks to its readers because here, we are are well aware of their favorite TV shows. We have yet another exciting piece for the fans of Shakti.

Colors' popular daily drama Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is kind of being repetitive with its track. The show is just focusing on Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) splitting after every other episode. The series started off on a good note and an innovative concept however, now the daily soap is dragging its plot.

The viewers will witness the Kinnars (transgenders) losing their house. After losing their house, all the transgenders will be helpless. According to an insider, “It is Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) who has deliberately auctioned the Kinnar house.” The evil move of Preeto will also be revealed to the viewers in the coming episodes this week.

Harman, who already has started developing soft corner for Soumya and the community, will take an initiative. Harman will then start helping kinnars to rebuild their home. During the course of their hard time they’ll find a helping hand from Harman.

What happens next with Soumya and what will be Preeto’s next move is yet to be known.

This Rashami Sharma Productions is doing well on the TRP charts and it’ll be interesting to know what happens next.