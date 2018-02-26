Harman to lose his memory in Colors’ Shakti

Mumbai: Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) has been entertaining the viewers with some gripping twists in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes of the daily, we have seen how Harman (Vivian Dsena) has slipped into coma while Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) has been following rituals to bring back Harman into his senses.

We hear that Soumya’s effort will finally work and Harman will gain consciousness but a shocking news awaits Soumya that will shatter her.

Our source informs us that in the coming episodes, Harman will refuse to identify Soumya leaving her shocked and pained. He will only recognize Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) and Harak (Sudesh Berry) but he will have no memories of Soumya. The family will then realize that Harman has lost his memory.

While Shanno will try to make full use of the situation to throw Soumya out of the house by adding fuel to the fire, Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) will ideate on having a party and recreating his love story so that he will remember all the golden moments that he has spent with Soumya.

Will Surbhi’s idea work in bringing back Harman’s memory? Only time will tell.

