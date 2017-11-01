ashmi Sharma Telefilms’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is known for its exciting twists and turns.

In the recent episodes of the series, the viewers have seen how Harman (Vivian Dsena) had left his home to live with Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) at the Kinners’ community.

And Preeto (Kamya Punjabi) and Harak (Sudesh Berry) have been trying out different ways to get Harman back home. They tried by planting a bomb at the Kinners’ community and doing a suicide drama…all these were pre-planned to get their son back home.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, happiness will make way for Harak and Preeto. Read on-

Our source informs us, “In the coming episodes of the daily, after Preeto’s suicide attempt, Soumya will convince Harman to go back to Preeto. Harman and Soumya will together go back to home to see Preeto but Soumya will insist Harman to stay there.”

What will be the consequences of Harman’s return to home? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

