Hot Downloads

Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?

Which BROTHERS are your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Harman’s family to throw Soumya out of the house in Colors’ Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 May 2017 03:21 PM

Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is never missing out a chance to keep  viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes.

We have already reported that in the upcoming episodes, Harman (Vivian Dsena) will be arrested in charge of a murder, and it will be a tough time for Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) to handle to situation alone.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the daily, will focus on Soumya’s journey to get Harman released from the jail but is it going to be easy for her?

Our source informs us, “Having no options left, Soumya will go to Harman’s house to seek help for the bail but she will have to face the angst of the family members who will blame Soumya for Harman’s condition, and throw her out of the house.”

We could not reach Rubina for a comment.

Will Soumya be able to get Harman released from the jail? Well, it would be interesting for the viewers to watch her journey ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates. 

Tags > Colors tv, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Vivian Dsena, Rubina Dilaik,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top