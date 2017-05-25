Harman’s family to throw Soumya out of the house in Colors’ Shakti

Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is never missing out a chance to keep viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes.

We have already reported that in the upcoming episodes, Harman (Vivian Dsena) will be arrested in charge of a murder, and it will be a tough time for Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) to handle to situation alone.

Now we hear that, the upcoming episodes of the daily, will focus on Soumya’s journey to get Harman released from the jail but is it going to be easy for her?

Our source informs us, “Having no options left, Soumya will go to Harman’s house to seek help for the bail but she will have to face the angst of the family members who will blame Soumya for Harman’s condition, and throw her out of the house.”

Will Soumya be able to get Harman released from the jail? Well, it would be interesting for the viewers to watch her journey ahead.

