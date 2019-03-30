News

Harman to stand against inequality; to build a toilet for Saumya in Colors’ Shakti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2019 04:42 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been keeping viewers hooked with its twists and turns. In today’s time, when shows go off air in a jiffy, Shakti has been successfully entertaining the masses, and the credit goes to the talented team who works hard to bring their best on the table.

The show’s lead Harman (Vivian Dsena) has been very supportive towards his wife Saumya and always stands for her rights.

This time, again, Harman does something big to change the mindset of the society!

According to our sources, in the coming episodes, Saumya again faces humiliation on being a kinnar.

As per the plot, Saumya is in a dilemma about whether to use the men’s or women’s toilet. She faces embarrassment on this.

Like a caring and supportive husband, Harman decides to make a toilet in the name of Saumya to take a strong stand against inequality.

Well, we must say that this Rashmi Sharma Telefilms show has a very thought-provoking storyline.
 
Tags > Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Storyline, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Spoiler Alert, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Written Updates, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Coming Episode, TellyChakkar, Vivian Dsena, Rubina Dilaik,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re...

Jackie Shroff recreates ‘Tera Naam Liya’ on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days