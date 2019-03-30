Harman to stand against inequality; to build a toilet for Saumya in Colors’ Shakti

MUMBAI: Colors’ Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been keeping viewers hooked with its twists and turns. In today’s time, when shows go off air in a jiffy, Shakti has been successfully entertaining the masses, and the credit goes to the talented team who works hard to bring their best on the table.



The show’s lead Harman (Vivian Dsena) has been very supportive towards his wife Saumya and always stands for her rights.



This time, again, Harman does something big to change the mindset of the society!



According to our sources, in the coming episodes, Saumya again faces humiliation on being a kinnar.



As per the plot, Saumya is in a dilemma about whether to use the men’s or women’s toilet. She faces embarrassment on this.



Like a caring and supportive husband, Harman decides to make a toilet in the name of Saumya to take a strong stand against inequality.



Well, we must say that this Rashmi Sharma Telefilms show has a very thought-provoking storyline.

