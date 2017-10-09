Colors’ popular daily Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki produced by (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is unfolding major twists in its ongoing episodes.

While Soumya (Rubina Dilaik) and Harman (Vivian Dsena) are deeply in love with each other, Saya wants Soumya to leave her normal life and become a Gurumaa.

Now we hear, in the upcoming episodes of the series, the viewers will get to see some shocking twists in the tale.

Our source informs us, “in the upcoming episodes of the series, Harman will have a huge tiff with Saya over meeting Soumya. Saya will be adamant on not letting Soumya and Harman meet each other. Eventually, Harman will decide to stay with Soumya in the 'Kinner' community.”

Well, that would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.

