Harsh Beniwal to appear on the Kapil Sharma Show with the team of 'Student of the year 2'

MUMBAI: Gurugram, April 26th, 2019: Popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal took to Instagram to announce to his fans a surprise was in store for them. Last night, he revealed that he would make an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show along with the 'Student of the Year 2' team - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.



Sony's Kapil Sharma Show has been a host to many Bollywood stars and debut actors before their big releases, but the SOTY2 episode marks the first time a YouTube content creator will make an appearance on the show. Harsh's videos are known for being funny and relatable so there is no doubt his jokes and comments will get a good laugh from the audience on the show.



Already a YouTube sensation, Harsh makes his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 and will be seen playing the main character's best friend. 'Student of the Year 2' is set to release on May 10th.