News

Harsh Beniwal to appear on the Kapil Sharma Show with the team of 'Student of the year 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2019 06:26 PM
MUMBAI: Gurugram, April 26th, 2019: Popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal took to Instagram to announce to his fans a surprise was in store for them. Last night, he revealed that he would make an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show along with the 'Student of the Year 2' team - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria.

Sony's Kapil Sharma Show has been a host to many Bollywood stars and debut actors before their big releases, but the SOTY2 episode marks the first time a YouTube content creator will make an appearance on the show. Harsh's videos are known for being funny and relatable so there is no doubt his jokes and comments will get a good laugh from the audience on the show.

Already a YouTube sensation, Harsh makes his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 and will be seen playing the main character's best friend. 'Student of the Year 2' is set to release on May 10th.
Tags > Harsh Beniwal, Kapil Sharma, Student of the year 2, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, TV show, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Red carpet screening of Hotstar special's...

Red carpet screening of Hotstar special's City of Dreams
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh

past seven days