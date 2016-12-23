Hot Downloads

Harsh Chhaya to enter Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
23 Dec 2016 12:09 AM

Seasoned actor Harsh Chhaya will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehak, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia!!

He will be a surprise entry, and his role will be magnanimous in terms of the story ahead.

Harsh was last seen in shows Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Tamanna and Season 2 of 24.

As per sources, “Harsh will play the uncle of the male protagonist Shaurya (Karan Vohra). He will have a negative shade to portray.”

When contacted, Harsh confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, “Yes, I will soon be entering Mehek. However I have been strictly told not to divulge any information about my role. Moreover, I have not started shoot yet and can talk only when I have faced the camera.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer Saurabh Tewari, but they did not revert to our query.

Watch this space for more updates.

