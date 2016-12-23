Harsh Chhaya to enter Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek

Seasoned actor Harsh Chhaya will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehak, produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia!!

He will be a surprise entry, and his role will be magnanimous in terms of the story ahead.

Harsh was last seen in shows Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Tamanna and Season 2 of 24.

As per sources, “Harsh will play the uncle of the male protagonist Shaurya (Karan Vohra). He will have a negative shade to portray.”

When contacted, Harsh confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, “Yes, I will soon be entering Mehek. However I have been strictly told not to divulge any information about my role. Moreover, I have not started shoot yet and can talk only when I have faced the camera.”

We buzzed the channel spokesperson and Producer Saurabh Tewari, but they did not revert to our query.

Watch this space for more updates.