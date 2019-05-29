Harsh Rajput to play a disabled character in Star Plus’ Nazar

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Nazar is gaining immense popularity among the audience.



The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment for viewers.



The upcoming episodes will witness high-voltage drama and some unexpected twists in the show.



The show will see the entry of Ansh’s twin brother Karan.



A source close to the project revealed, 'In the past, Mohana had delivered twins, but because of Karan’s disability, she disowned him. Karan’s return will shock the entire family, including Ansh and Vedashree.'



We contacted Harsh for more details, to which he said, 'I wish I could give the details about the upcoming track. All I can say is something interesting is coming up.'



It will be interesting to watch twists Harsh's entry will bring in the show.