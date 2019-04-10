MUMBAI: Bepannah starring Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular romantic mystery drama shows that aired on Colors TV. It also starred actors like Shehzad Shaikh, Rajesh Khattar, Mallika Nayak.

The cast of the show share a great bond. Although the show went off air, they keep on meeting each other. Also, the show had created a loyal audience for itself, who still love its cast. So, whenever the cast have a reunion, it’s a happy moment not just for the cast members but also for the fans.

Recently, Harshad Chopda and Rajesh Khattar had a reunion. They met up at the latter’s home and they spent hours with each other. For the uninitiated, Rajesh played Harshad’s father in the show, and they are great friends off screen.

The reunion also saw their other co-stars including Mallika Nayak. The occasion was her birthday which brought together Harshad and Rajesh. The duo posed for some lovely photos, wherein Harshad can be seen sporting a black tee teamed up with jeans, while Rajesh can be seen donning a printed white Kurta.

Yesterday, Rajesh took to Instagram and shared some photos from the occasion. He captioned the photos as, “Jab We Met.”

Take a look at the photos below: