Harshad Chopda approached to play Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is gaining immense popularity among fans.



The show recently witnessed the temporary exit of Komolika aka Hina Khan.



Soon, the show will see a high point with Mr. Bajaj entering it.



Although there were reports of Karan Singh Grover being finalized to play the iconic role of Mr. Bajaj, Karan and the makers are contemplating the decision.



A source revealed, 'Karan will most probably be a part of the show, but discussions are on for the same. Karan may also have date issues, which leaves the production house in a dilemma. Hence, the makers have also approached Harshad Chopda for the role.'



Harshad enthralled the audiences with his stellar performance in Colors’ Bepannah.



We contacted Harshad, but he remained unavailable for a comment.



