Harshit Kabra bags Colors’ Luv Kush

MUMBAI: Yesterday, TellyChakkar reported about popular child artist Krish Chauhan being roped in to depict the role of Kush in Colors’ upcoming mythological show Luv Kush (read here: Child artist Krish Chauhan joins Colors’ Luv Kush).

Now, we have details about child actor Harshit Kabra, who was last seen in Colors’ Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, being been roped in to depict the central character of Luv in the Swastik Pictures’ show.

Luv and Kush were the children of Lord Ram and his wife Sita.

In the show, the roles of Ram and Sita will be played by actors Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania respectively (as reported by us).

The show will feature a stellar cast. As mentioned by us earlier, actors Karan Manhotra and Navi Bhangu have joined the cast to play the roles of Bharat and Lakshman respectively (read here: Navi Bhangu and Kanan Malhotra roped in for Colors' Luv Kush).

The cast is currently shooting in Kashmir and are expected to return in the first week of June.

We could not get through to Harshit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!