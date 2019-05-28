News

Harshit Kabra bags Colors’ Luv Kush

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 May 2019 03:05 PM

MUMBAI: Yesterday, TellyChakkar reported about popular child artist Krish Chauhan being roped in to depict the role of Kush in Colors’ upcoming mythological show Luv Kush (read here: Child artist Krish Chauhan joins Colors’ Luv Kush).

Now, we have details about child actor Harshit Kabra, who was last seen in Colors’ Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, being been roped in to depict the central character of Luv in the Swastik Pictures’ show.

Luv and Kush were the children of Lord Ram and his wife Sita.

In the show, the roles of Ram and Sita will be played by actors Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania respectively (as reported by us).

The show will feature a stellar cast. As mentioned by us earlier, actors Karan Manhotra and Navi Bhangu have joined the cast to play the roles of Bharat and Lakshman respectively (read here: Navi Bhangu and Kanan Malhotra roped in for Colors' Luv Kush).

The cast is currently shooting in Kashmir and are expected to return in the first week of June.

We could not get through to Harshit for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Tags > Luv Kush, TellyChakkar, Krish Chauhan, Colors tv, mythological show, Harshit Kabra, Himanshu Soni, Shivya Pathania, Lord Ram, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days