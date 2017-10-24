This season has turned out to be lucky for TV actor, Harshita Gaur as the actress has bagged some plum projects lately. Earlier, TellyChakkar reported about her being a part of two digital series viz. Black Coffee with Param Singh and Punch Beat with Bigg Boss fame, Priyank Sharma produced by Vikas Gupta.

And now, TellyChakkar exclusively has the latest updates about her next project!

The lady has signed a big project again on the digital platform. The Sadda Haq fame actress has been roped in for Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut on web. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritiesh Siddhwani, the project is titled Mirzapur. The venture has a stellar cast that comprises of Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi and other talented names.

Harshita will be seen as Dimpy Pandit, a sister of Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey’s characters. She will come across as a docile girl with her own set of individuality and she will belong to the Pandit family.

Gaur will go de-glam for the show, confirmed our sources. Talking about her character, she shared, “I was confirmed for the series at the last moment. It is a sweet character that grows along with the story. The team is great and we are shooting on real locations. Altogether, it is a great experience.”

The shooting for the web show has already begun in the interiors of Varanasi. The said series is slated to release on Amazon Prime and will be broken up in 10 episodes. The Excel Entertainment’s venture is already in plans for hosting two seasons. The digital venture is apparently said to be inspired form Netflix’s hit original, Narcos.

Well, with the kind of credible actors being part of the show, we are pretty sure Mirzapur will be one helluva good project for Harshita Gaur.