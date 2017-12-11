Hot Downloads

Harveer Singh joins SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain

By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Dec 2017 06:17 PM

Here we are back with another update from SAB TV’s upcoming show Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain produced by Edit 2.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about the show and actors Hiba Nawab and Nikhil Khurana are roped in to play the lead roles.

Now, we have heard that TV actor Harveer Singh who has earlier been part of Yam Hai Hum and Rukawat Ke Liye Khed Hai has joined the cast to play a very important character of Pinto.

According to the plot, the male lead and his friend Pinto will be seen as aspiring singers, on a look out a rental apartment. Elaichi’s (Hiba) father will be a strict one and would prefer renting out his place only to a married couple.

Hence, the boys will decide to fake their identity. Interestingly, Pinto in the guise of a girl, will stage his marriage with the male protagonist. However, Elaichi will be aware about their truth.

Hanveer confirmed the news with us.

Jijaji Chhat Pe Hain will launch in January (2018). It will tentatively occupy the timeslot of 9 PM which currently airs Saajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo.

