Has Kapil sharma gone MISSING?

Mumbai: There is a price to pay for fame. Beneath the glitz and glamour of showbiz, lies a gritty side of celebrity lives which remain forever hidden. And that is why, it is said that handling fame is not a piece of cake.

Kapil Sharma has been making headlines initially for all the positive reasons and recently for the brawls.

He is a man with deft, however, his latest venture Family Time With Kapil Sharma will soon shut shop because of him cancelling shoots. Adding another reason to the list is an abusive war of words with a journalist over a phone call. In the conversation, Kapil did mention about him going through depression and looks like after a social media rant, Kapil Sharma has gone missing.

Also, the Producers of the show, Hemant Ruprell and Ranjit Thakur plan to discontinue their association however, the set hasn’t been dismantled yet. As per reports, Sony TV plans to wait for a couple of weeks before taking a final call on the Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

