It was not long before his stint on Colors’ Bigg Boss 5 that Sky Walker aka Akashdeep Saigal was in the news for dating co-contestant, Pooja Bedi.

The two got attracted during the course of the show and started seeing each other. The duo made media appearances together and was very much in love until, after a span of two years post their stint in the reality show, the couple called for a splitsville.

Akash and Pooja parted ways but there was no confirmation of their break-up. It was understood by all.

However, after years of watching Akash and Pooja together, our diligent scribes at TellyChakkar spotted them making an entry on the Red Carpet of a star studded party together, hand-in-hand!

Yes.

The two walked in each other’s company and complemented each other as Akash gave Pooja a hand at the carpet and lead her to the party. The two looked very much in love again and speculating that Akash and Pooja have mended rough patches in their relationship, we buzzed Pooja to confirm if they are back together!

She refuted the conjecture saying, “I share good friendship with all my ex-boyfriends. Akash is a gentleman and a nice human being and we were together at the party because of the friendship we share. There is nothing more than that.”

Whether in a relationship or not, Akash and Pooja do make a great pair, whatsay?