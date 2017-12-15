Has Luv Tyagi been evicted from Bigg Boss already?

Nothing for sure can be foretold in the glass walled mansion. Ever since the nominated contestants for this week were revealed, most of the audiences have already made up their minds that it's going to be either Luv Tyagi or Priyank Sharma, who will be evicted from Bigg Boss 11 this time.

Arshi Khan had nominated Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde in addition to Luv and Priyank.

While Shilpa and Hiten are celebrities, it's evident that they'll have an advantage. On the other hand, Priyank is also a known face owing to his participation in other reality shows like Spiltsvilla, and has a steady fan following on social media.

Taking these conditions in mind, it only seems that Luv Tyagi may pay the price of being a non-celebrity face this time, much like Sapna Choudhary.

Several reports that are doing the rounds suggest that Luv has already been evicted from Bigg Boss 11. A report on a media portal suggests that the wikipedia page of Luv Tyagi has mentioned that he is to be eliminated on 17 December.

Is this a ploy so that he can garner more votes because the voters' sympathy?

Well, going by the recent voting trends, Luv is currently the second most voted contestant after Shilpa Shinde. While the voting lines are still open, anything can happen this weekend.

