SAB TV’s Tenali Rama is doing pretty well these days. The show just won an award for the Best Comedy show.

TellyChakkar.com has always updated its readers about their favorite shows and what they can expect. Now we have a really exciting piece for all the Tenali Rama fans.

According to our source, the historical drama will now witness a spooky storyline. The new track which will be coming in the next weeks, a haunted bungalow will be seen in the series. “People fear entering the bungalow since they believe there is a ghost in the mansion.” The wicked Tathacharya will try to trap Tenali (Krishna Bhardwaj) in that haunted bungalow. Though in the course of the event, the ignoble man himself will get trapped inside the haveli.

“It is the King (Manav Gohil) who sends Tathacharya to have a look in the haveli, but he gets trapped.” His hangers-on, Dhani-Mani will be sent to search the preceptor. The little birdie further added, “Once they reach the haveli, they can’t find Tathacharya, since he is locked in a room. The duo Dhani-Mani will henceforth announce their instructor as dead.”

The whole sequence will create ruckus in the kingdom, as everyone will be scared of the ghost. Tenali will enter in the whole progression. Tenali will enter the haveli for an inspection.

The intelligent chap will soon through his investigation find out about the real story behind the ghost. “Basically the ghost will be a man, who is fooling everyone. He doesn’t want the bungalow to be auctioned and therefore creates the whole ghost drama.”

Tenali will unveil the truth in front of everyone and will garner appreciation. Well how does he investigate and unwraps the whole masquerade is something viewers will have to watch on the show.