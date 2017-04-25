Have always been in love; just lost the way: Pritam on his marital issues

Amongst the eight jodis that are currently sizzling the dance floor on Nach Baliye 8 (Star Plus and BBC), Pritam Singh and his wife Amanjot Kaur are one of the strongest contenders.

TellyChakkar.com recently spoke to Pritam, more popularly known as RJ Pritam Pyaare, in an exclusive chat about Nach Baliye and the bond he shares with Amanjot. Read on…

Pritam said, “It is a milestone for us to have reached this far. Amanjot has always been interested in dance but I am a novice."

When asked about their next performance, he shared, “We are inculcating a Spanish dance form in our next performance. Our concept will have a universal message.”

As readers would know, Pritam and Amanjot have had faced troubles in their married life which they mentioned in the last episode. Having worked hard to save his marriage, Pritam shared , “We were going through a really tough time; we were on the verge of divorce. I was working so hard to make my name in the industry that I took her for granted. Success and fame changes your priorities. We stopped giving each other enough time and attention. I was wholly into my own career, and that affected my family marriage.”

As astounding as it may seem, their broken marriage suddenly took an unexpected turn when Pritam and Amanjot decided to take a call. “We have always been in love. Right from day one. We had just lost our ways. Amanjot was pregnant with our second child, and she delivered in eight months; and our baby was weak. All the stress had affected her. That’s when we decided that we must take big steps to solve our problems. We underwent counseling and it helped us a lot, to have a third person helping us through. We made time for each other and appreciated each other. I made her my priority. Today, we are stronger than ever and much happier with our life.”

Destiny gave this darling couple a second chance and we wish them them a ‘happily ever after’ life.

Also, our best wishes for the couple’s future Nach Baliye 8 performances!