Have faith in the concept of marriage: Mohit Malhotra

In "Chupke Chupke", he will be seen as a career oriented person who doesnt want to get married. However, in real life, actor Mohit Malhotra says he has full faith in the concept of marriage and wishes to settle down soon.

"Chupke Chupke", an upcoming finite series set to be aired on &TV starting from May 8, will feature the life of two young career oriented individuals -- Meera (Prithvi Hatte) and Abhishek (Mohit), trying to run away from marriage, but eventually end up in a contract marriage on their terms and conditions.

"I have a very subjective option on marriage. People should go for the type of relationship that they feel comfortable with. If they are ready for contract marriage or normal one or a live in relationship -- it totally depends on them," said Mohit, who was in the capital on Friday along with Prithvi.

"In real life, I really want to get married. I have full faith in it," he added.

Mohit said that the show "represents today's reality as there are so many people who face this pressure of getting married."

"When people used to get married earlier, they used to know each other after their first night. They started meeting when arranged marriages were done," said the actor.

"Now we see people doing love marriage and also there are people who prefer being in live-in relationships rather than marriage. Somewhere I feel, contract marriage is the future," said the actor, who has previously appeared in shows like "MTV Splitsvilla", "Sasural Genda Phool", "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain" and "Jamai Raja".

Meanwhile, Prithvi, who was last seen in "Siya Ke Ram" as Mandavi, said that she decided to be part of "Chupke Chupke" because she could relate well to her character.

"I can relate to my character of Meera a lot because just like her, even I am not thinking of marriage at all right now. I am focused on my career. I stay with my family like her," Prithvi said.

"Everybody wants to be somebody before they are married. The kind of shows that are currently on air, ‘Chupke Chupke' is a fresh breath of air. The show has situational comedy. Our characters are very realistic and every person would relate to them," she added.

"Chupke Chupke" will be a 260 episodes series.

(Source: IANS)