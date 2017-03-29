Have learnt a lot from Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka: Kinshuk Vaidya

All good things come to an end!

Sony TV’s popular show Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka (Rajshri Productions) will air its last episode on 31 March.

Tinsel town’s chocolate boy Kinshuk Vaidya, who earned immense love from the audience as Aryan, has planned to make the last episode of his serial a memorable one for himself, and for the rest of the cast and crew.

He has cordially invited 100 fans to watch the last episode with the entire team of Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka.

When we quizzed Kinshuk about it, he said, “Fans have given us so much love in such a short span of time. Since we have had a grandeur around our show, and had even partied on the launch, I wanted to make the last day a memorable one. To make it more special, I thought of inviting fans to watch the last episode with us. I will be hosting the whole event and have invited everyone like Kavita mam, Kaushik dada and everyone from the team. There will be a small meet and greet and an interaction session with the fans too.”

Talking about his journey with the popular daily, he said, “It’s been amazing! There could be nothing better than me making a comeback with the Barjatyas. The show was a stress buster and was loved by all. Aryan was an amazing character to play. I have learned a lot of things – personally and professionally. Everyone is so cool in the production house and really mature. I have learnt how to deal with all kinds of issues working with them."

As readers would know, Kinshuk also found his lady love through the project. "I feel blessed to have her in my life," he said.

We also asked Kinshuk to reveal his further plans and the roles he would like to play. “I would like to play all kinds of roles especially the challenging and grey ones. Aryan had a grey shade for a while, and I enjoyed that. I am travelling around Maharashtra these days, but planning to go on a longer vacation next month.”

Good luck, Kinshuk.