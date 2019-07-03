News

Have a look at THESE famous TV celebrities who have unfollowed each other on social media

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jul 2019 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Social media has become a rage these days, and every celebrity has an online presence. Fans can easily connect with their favourite stars through it.

In recent times, many celebrities have unfollowed each other owing to some differences between them. This definitely makes their followers curious.

We present a few famous TV actors who have unfollowed one another.

1.Kushal Tandon and Ridhima: The two were rumoured to have been dating each other until recently, when the news of their fall out grabbed headlines. When Ridhima was asked why they unfollowed each other, the actress simply said that it’s a normal fight that friends have with each other and she hopes that things will get sorted soon.

2) Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan: Kushal and Gauhar were also in a relationship. When they broke up, all their fans were disappointed. The two then went on to unfollow each other on social media.

3) Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh:  Erica and Shaheer were one of the most loved couples of television. Their show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was loved by the audience, and it was speculated that they were dating. However, soon, the news of their split was out. After that, Erica unfollowed Shaheer, thus creating a huge buzz among their fans.

4) Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget: Karan and Jennifer was considered as one of the best couples of television, and their fans were very happy when they tied the knot. However, within two years, the marriage ended, thus creating headiness. It all started when they unfollowed each other on their Instagram accounts.

5) Pearl and Hiba Nawab: Pearl and Hiba were said to be in a relationship, though the two never confirmed it. Subsequently, the news of their break up hit the headlines and they unfollowed each other.

Tags > Kushal Tandon and Ridhima, Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget, Pearl and Hiba Nawab, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to...

Dance India Dance judge Kareena Kapoor grooves to Raat Ka Nasha song
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days