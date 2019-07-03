Have a look at THESE famous TV celebrities who have unfollowed each other on social media

MUMBAI: Social media has become a rage these days, and every celebrity has an online presence. Fans can easily connect with their favourite stars through it.

In recent times, many celebrities have unfollowed each other owing to some differences between them. This definitely makes their followers curious.

We present a few famous TV actors who have unfollowed one another.

1.Kushal Tandon and Ridhima: The two were rumoured to have been dating each other until recently, when the news of their fall out grabbed headlines. When Ridhima was asked why they unfollowed each other, the actress simply said that it’s a normal fight that friends have with each other and she hopes that things will get sorted soon.

2) Kushal Tandon and Gauhar Khan: Kushal and Gauhar were also in a relationship. When they broke up, all their fans were disappointed. The two then went on to unfollow each other on social media.

3) Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh: Erica and Shaheer were one of the most loved couples of television. Their show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was loved by the audience, and it was speculated that they were dating. However, soon, the news of their split was out. After that, Erica unfollowed Shaheer, thus creating a huge buzz among their fans.

4) Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget: Karan and Jennifer was considered as one of the best couples of television, and their fans were very happy when they tied the knot. However, within two years, the marriage ended, thus creating headiness. It all started when they unfollowed each other on their Instagram accounts.

5) Pearl and Hiba Nawab: Pearl and Hiba were said to be in a relationship, though the two never confirmed it. Subsequently, the news of their break up hit the headlines and they unfollowed each other.