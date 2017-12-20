Have a lot of expectations from my twins: KJo

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who welcomed twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy earlier this year, says he has a lot of expectations from his children.



"Just like any other parent, I too have a lot of expectations from you (Roohi and Yash). This expectation is necessary because we build our foundation based on them. Your grandmother (Hiroo Johar) has told me and will also tell you that bookish knowledge is not everything," Karan said on Shah Rukh Khan's show TED Talks India Nayi Soch.



"On the other hand, your grandfather (Yash Johar) always told me to listen to my heart no matter what," he added.



Karan, 45, said that he harboured different career options at various stages in his life.



"At the age of four I wanted to become a hair stylist; at 10 I wanted to become a dancer; at 15, I wished to take up copy writing; at 18 , a fashion designer and eventually at the age of 20 I decided I wanted to become a filmmaker," Karan said.



"My father was very supportive of me despite my varied interests and that surprised me," he added.



The episode of TED Talks India Nayi Soch featuring Karan will be aired on Sunday on Star Plus.