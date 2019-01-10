News

Have no hard feelings: Gaurav Sareen on his character being bumped off from Krishna Chali London

MUMBAI: Gaurav Sareen has no hard feelings about the fact that he will no longer be a part of Krishna Chali London, which airs on Star Plus.

Well, the makers of the popular show have weaved a plot with a new twist, which will require Gaurav’s character, Radhey, to make an exit from the story.

On this sudden change in the narrative and about not being a part of the show anymore, the actor said to a leading daily, 'Yes, it was quite shocking for me when I got to know about my character will end in the show. I got to know about it just a day before we shot the scene. I was initially taken aback, but I soon realized that probably it was the need of the hour in the show. The makers probably wanted to get new twists and turns for better TRPs, and I completely understand. I have no qualms about the fact that my character, despite being the lead one, was bumped off. I know something better is on my way, and I look forward to it.' 


He continued, 'There hasn't been a single day where I have had any issues with anyone from the show's team, be it the makers or my co-stars. In fact, I shall be having a reunion with my team this evening. I have no hard feelings for anyone. I understand that it is a creative requirement. But it is just that I shall be missing my team way too much. I had bought my house near the sets of my show so that it’s easier to commute. And I know I shall be visiting my sets every now and then to meet my professional family.'
past seven days