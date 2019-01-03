Have you missed your favorite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update.

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favorite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Lovely and Sikandar Ready for the Play

The episode starts with Kullfi and Amyra seeing Lovely and Sikandar working for the act. Apoorva comes and get angry on Lovely and tell her to take case seriously and not to come in Sikandar’s words.

Lovely doesn’t listen to him and comes to Amyra and opens the letter that was written by her to Santa Claus and reads it. Similarly, Sikandar reads Kullfi letter and agrees on their wishes.

Thereafter, Lovely leaves with Sikandar to school, leaving Chadda and Apoorva in shock. Gunjan comes in Santa Claus avatar and hears Amyra and Kullfi’s wish and finds her guess correct and gets angry.

Lovely and Sikandar walk along with Lovely and talk about Apoorva. Kullfi and Amyra came and tell them to get ready. Both enter makeup room. Kullfi and Amyra come holding hands, and Lovely looks on.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika Assures Chobey

The episode starts with Mohini worrying about Anurag by reviewing Nivedita’s phrases. Prerna and Anurag are in the police station filing an FIR against Ronit.

Prerna says I merely want fairness. She takes FIR duplicate and goes. Komolika comes there and meets Prerna. Prerna says sorry, I am not like you. I cannot flee from my relations. She leaves. Prerna goes to Anurag and says sorry.

Anurag and Prerna come to Shivani, make her understand, calm her, and tell her to take a stand for her loved ones.

Chobey requests that the person uncover information about Prerna Sharma. Komolika says it’s that younger woman’s slip-up. Chobey says set him free and says to Ronit that younger girls and love aren’t made for you. Komolika says I’ll take care of this situation and get Ronit out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Kartik Forgive Dadi and Manish

The episode starts with Kartik asking Manish and Dadi to sign papers for kid’s safety and tells them that you cannot touch our youngster and you can’t play with him or her. You can only observe the toddler. They all get shocked.

Naira cries seeing this and goes. Kirti messages Naira to apologize and says nothing will happen to your toddler. We are with you. She calls Naksh. She converses with employees and says we are going to select when Vaishali comes.

Vaishali calls her and says I’m in a hurry. I had requested Aditya. He will probably be there. Discuss plans with him. Kirti says I’ll mail.

It’s morning. Dadi sees Naira eating salad and asks Surekha to guide Naira. Kirti worries about Aditya’s presence.

Manish offers Naira a glass of water and apologizes. Kirti goes to Kartik and makes him understand.

Luv and Kush play. The PC falls. They stress. Kartik comes and asks what happened. They say sorry and Kartik makes them calm. Naira asks did you pardon them. He says sure. She says slip-ups might be excused. We have to pardon our elders.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein: Raman Suspects Sudha

The episode begins with Ishita making an attempt to chop the ropes. She shouts and falls down. Simmi asks Raman to calm down.

Rohan calls Sudha and asks are you behind Ishita’s kidnapping. She says no. He says please mom, do not mislead me.

She says believe me. Parmeet has undergone a surgery.

Karan wonders why Rohan is upset.

Sudha thinks thank God Rohan told me about the fake ring quickly. I made a copy ring.

The goons see Ishita’s hand and stress.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir and Zara Find Ruksaar

The episode starts with Kabir calling Zara and asking whether she found Ruksaar. Zara says no. Zara comes behind Kabir. Kabir says don’t know the place Ruksaar went.

Zeenat calls Kabir and says let me converse with Ruksaar. Kabir yells that he doesn’t know where she is. Zara says I know where she is.

Zeenat tells Shahbaz about Ruksaar missing. Shahbaz says don’t worry, I will find her. Zeenat says I won’t spare Zara if she is lost.

Kabir and Zara comes to wedding venue, they find Ruksaar dancing there. Kabir pulls her aside, she says let me dance. Kabir gets angry on her and leaves. Zara takes Ruksaar.

In the house, Zeenat shouts on Zara and says if you can’t take her responsibility then why take her? You are at fault. Kabir says no it was my fault this time, Zara is innocent.

Kabir says to Zara that I don’t understand you. Keeping Ruksaar with you here is foolishness. This stubbornness can break our relation. I will bear punishment too.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi Finds Kiara’s Birth Certificate

The episode starts with Abhi searching for proof of Kiara’s birth truth in Pragya’s room. He looks at her pic and thinks you forced me to do this. You made me a thief. He thinks from where to start. Just then, he hears someone coming there and thinks that King has come. The man puts a hand on his shoulder and he is none other than Purab. Abhi shouts and says he got scared. Purab says thieves are brothers and tells that he came to help him.

Abhi sees a suitcase on the cupboard and recalls Pragya keeping it once. He thinks she might have kept important documents in the suitcase. He opens it and finds his pic inside. He gets happy seeing it and gets emotional. Pragya also thinks of Abhi.

He finds birth certificate file. He calls Purab and goes out of room. Varun tells King that Kiara fell down while running. Kiara cries and tells King that she wants to go home. King tells the organizer that his daughter fell down and that’s why they want to go. Pragya comes there. Kiara asks him not to tell her truth. King makes an excuse. Pragya asks him to say truth. King tells that Kiara wants to go home. They leave.

King, Pragya, and Kiara come home. King asks Kiara if she is feeling well now. They ring the bell. Abhi thinks Purab has come and comes to open the door. He hears Kiara coughing and thinks how did they come so fast.