Have you missed your favorite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

07 Jan 2019 02:00 PM
Missed an episode of your favorite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Naagin – Sumitra tries to kill Bela

The episode starts with Mahir and Bela talking. The other side Naagrani maa state that we have to discover Sumitra arranging and spare Naagmani.. Naagmani powers are such, which each snake need .

Yuvi endeavor to stroll toward Bela, however Mahir stop him and give cautioning.. He attempt once more, and Mahir hold Yuvi and state now I feel everything what Bela is stating and doing is correct. He state you just realize how to make chaos and keep running from that point.

Vikrant state let’s leave this place soon, and state Bela is en route. Naagrani maa endeavor to transform into naagin yet futile. Sumitra goes to assault Vikrant however vish spare him.

Naageshwaraye tune plays and Bela is going to turn Naagin, when sumitra come holding knife on neck of Naagrani maa. She get some information about Naagmani and free Yuvi.Wrong Helper naag hold Naagrani maa and Sumitra shoot utilizing gun.. Bela yell Mahirji for Help.

 Bela get furious and snap Yuvi, she nibble wrong assistant naag naagin ki shakti shiv naagin ki bhakti shiv plays and is going to hurt Yuvi, when he utilizes his forces and make her powerless.

 Sumitra hold her and state I never do anything fragmented and without benefit.  Both Yuvi and Sumitra smile. 


Qayamat Ki Raat - Raghav meets Witch 

The episode starts with Raghav searching for Karan and sees a young lady and  says I am overseer of the haveli you bought. She says alright come in.

The young lady falls. Raghav says would you say you are alright? I heard there is a witch in this town. You can take my assistance.

There are villagers outside. They state at this point the villagers more likely than not executed her. The witch eats everybody.

The witch says I could do what Kalasur doled out me yet Vaidahi came. Would you be able to stop her? He says that Vaidahi was wearing memento. I couldn’t stop her. The witch says I have move this Vaidahi from my way.

The villagers treat Raghav their way. Pandit ji pours water all over. Controller says we saw you with a young lady and after that you blacked out.

Vaidhi says you lied. He says you were lying for what reason would you lie that I was with a young lady. You express unusual things to trick individuals.

Vaidahi gives Raghav water. She rests on her side of the bed. The witch comes in during the evening and says Raghav.  He strolls towards the window. Raghav pursues her to the wilderness. Vaidahi turns back.

