Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update.

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Sikandar to abandon Kullfi in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

The episode starts with Sikandar telling Mohendar that Kullfi canâ€™t come with him home and telling him about the promise he has made to Amrya. Mohendar asks how could you? Sikandar says didnâ€™t you see her health.

Sikandar asks him to stay with Kullfi in a separate house. Sikandar tells Kullfi listen to me carefully, you canâ€™t stay here with me, in my house. Kullfi is in shock. Sikandar says you have to separate from me. Kullfi asks are you angry. Sikandar hugs her and says no Iâ€™m not. Kullfi says Iâ€™m your princess and your daughter. Sikandar says you are no one to me. Kullfi breaks down. Sikandar says donâ€™t get weak. You were a guest at my place and now you have to leave now. You will stay with Bhabhi and Mohendar. Sikandar leaves.

Raman prepares the divorce papers of Rohan and Alia in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The episode starts with Yug calling Karan to announce his wedding with Alia. Karan congratulates him and Yug tells him to stay away from the Bhalla family.

Shagun tries to make Raman understand that Yug can't marry and Rohan is her husband. Raman thinks otherwise and makes his decision. Ishita is tensed about his decision.

Raman tells him that it's God's wish that they got Adi back and he shouldn't consider himself to be an orphan anymore. Yug or Adi, Raman accepts him as his son. Alia tells Ishita that she wants to close Rohan's chapter and marry Adi. This will be her gesture to make him feel special.

Muskaan's brother confiscates her phone and keeps her under house arrest. Muskaan gets hold of a phone and calls Ishita. She threatens Ishita but the latter is not intimidated by her. Instead, Ishita tells her that she'll complain to her brother if she creates any problem.

Mani takes out Alia and Yug for their wedding shopping. Raman meets Karan secretly. He asks Karan to make Rohan sign the divorce papers. He gives him the papers. Karan promises to get his signature.

Puru's entry makes Naira and Mansi uncomfortable in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The episode begins with Gayu making an announcement that shocks everyone. Suhasini and the Goenka family welcome Naira to the Goenka house and Naira promises to never leave the family and Kartik.

Suhasini suggests that they plant a tree as a symbol of her promise and wishes them all the best and love.

Kartik and Naira celebrate their togetherness and get cosy. Suhasini is delighted as her younger brother Purushottam is visiting the Goenka house after a long time. Kartik eagerly waits for him.

Puru is accompanied by his daughter Illa. Naira feels uncomfortable by Puruâ€™s touch and gestures. Illa praises Puru and tells everyone how supportive he had been towards her career. Mansi comes and gets shocked to see Puru. Puru approaches to meet Mansi, but gets traumatized. Mansi starts coughing and leaves. Naira feels suspicious over Mansi and wonders what must be the reason behind her tension.