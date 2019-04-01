Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update.

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Naagin 3: Vishakha gives birth to Hukum's child



The episode starts with Bela distracting Rohini's and asking Mahir to take Vishakha to a safe place. But Yuvraj sees Vishakha with her baby bump. He comes to know that Hukum has impregnated Vishakha instead of Bela.



When Vikrant comes to receive Vishakha, she slits his throat thinking that he would harm her child. Her dangerous baby Andhka has succeeded in brainwashing her against her husband and friend. Andhka appreciates his mother for killing Vikrant.



A while later, Vikrant enters the room once again, and Vishakha is shocked to see him. Vikrant realizes that Vishakha killed Yuvraj thinking it was him. Vishakha doesn't feel apologetic about killing Yuvraj, who had posed as Vikrant, because she is determined to eliminate anyone who could get in between her and her child.



Rohini finds the knife that Vishakha had used to kill Yuvraj, but on seeing Hukum, she runs short of words. Rohini, Sumitra, and Alekh see Bela moving out of the mansion in her car with Mahir. They depute a few snakes to chase them, and they soon transform into Icchhadhari Naags. Bela alights from her car and transforms into a snake to remove the Naags from her path.



Meanwhile, Sumitra sees Yuvraj lying dead on the floor, and she vows to avenge those who killed her son. She reaches the isolated place where Bela is to save Vishakha's life. When Sumitra confronts Bela, Vishakha gets off the car and runs towards the jungle. Sumitra gets hit and returns to the Sehgal house.



Bela, Mahir, and Vikrant go in different directions to find Vishakha. Bela finds her when she is in labour in an isolated corner. Bela realizes that Vishakha gets possessed by the child's evil spirit. Hence Vishakha feels everyone is her enemy. She jumps off the cliff fearing Bela would kill her child. Bela finally gets hold of her and assures her that she would save her child.



After pondering over what has transpired, Sumitra realizes that Vishakha is pregnant with Hukum's child. She gets into her Naagin avatar and reaches the jungle to threaten Mahir. She attacks Mahir, but Vikrant reaches on time to save him. Sumitra instigates Mahir by telling him that Bela is pregnant with his child and she reveals that she knows about Vishakha's pregnancy. Vikrant is stunned to know that his mother knows the secret.



On the one hand, Hukum awaits the birth of his son, and on the other, Vishakha gives birth to a girl. Yes, Bela, who assists Vishakha in her delivery, is surprised to know that the baby born to her friend is a girl. Bela tells Vishakha that they will have to keep the child away from Hukum to bring up the child like a good human being.

What do you think about Naagin 3 ?