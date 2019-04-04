Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amyra gets cold feet; refuses to perform



The episode begins with the kids getting special treatment. Kullfi and the gang are suspicious as they think they are sacrificial lambs who are treated well before the sacrifice. The kids are asked to sit on the sofa for a Q&A round.



The producer then asks one of her volunteers to go and ask more personal questions. Basically, she is watching them as they are trying to lie.



The producer has a notion set about the kids as she presumes them to be thieves who are trying to lie. The producer has actually planned to get them arrested in national television and make them apologise for their bad deeds. She has decided that if they perform well, then they will churn out more content from them before getting them arrested.



If they are not good performers, then they will be immediately given to the cops. The kids are then asked to go and have some free food outside.



However, just when they are about to gorge themselves with good food, a volunteer approaches them and intimates them about their audition. The kids go for the audition with an empty stomach, hoping that they don't collapse during the performance.



Kullfi and the kids reach the backstage and notice how the crowd is very discouraging. Based on the audience's poll result, it will be decided whether they will get through or not.



Kullfi and the kids are under pressure as they worry whether they will be able to woo the audience and the judge at the same time. Outside, journalists are taking Sikandar and Amyra's interview.



Calling her a singing scion with music being in her blood, the journalist asks him if Amyra will win. They also question Amyra but she starts coughing midway and the interview is stopped. Kullfi and her gang take up their respective spaces on the stage. The audience is discouraging as Kullfi and the others are not able to sing.



Amyra gets stage fright and is scared of going up on the stage to sing. As Sikandar encourages Amyra to go and chase her dreams, Kullfi gets an intuition that Sikandar is talking to her.



Next thing you know, the kids start to perform with a song about food. The producer is ecstatic as she is happy with Kullfi and the gang's performance and hopes that they get qualified.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika fools Prerna; hides the original document



The episode begins with Prerna asking Nivi to not interfere between her and Komolika. Mohini intervenes and tells Prerna to behave and speak properly. However, Prerna tells her off as well. She then turns to Komolika and calls her cheap and manipulative. Prerna then expresses that Komolika shouldn't have involved her mother in all this mess. Komolika then reads out the document which has been signed by Prerna.



Anurag is shocked to hear it and says that he doesn't approve of the method. However, Mohini defends Komolika's move and says that it had to be done to show Prerna her place. Prerna then asks Anurag to say something, the truth actually. But before he can say anything, Prerna states that he won't say anything.



Mohini once again insults Prerna and asks her to leave the house before she kicks her out of the house. A frustrated Prerna loses her cool and tells Mohini that she is not afraid of the papers. Prerna then snatches the papers from Komolika's hand and says that the papers won't be valid anywhere as they have been signed by her when she was intoxicated.



Prerna then walks away with the papers and Komolika follows her. However, she trips and injures her knee so she sits on the sofa while the other household members sit next to her. Prerna brings a matchbox from the kitchen and burns the papers in front of them.



Prerna then mocks Komolika and asks her if there is any other trick she has up her sleeves. Komolika then breaks the news to her that the papers were a xerox of the original copy. Komolika then says that there is no way Prerna will be able to get to the original papers.



She cannot call her mahila mandal ladies as the papers state that Komolika is the real wife and Prerna, the mistress. Komolika leaves and Mishka follows her. Mishka learns where the papers have been hidden but has no way of reaching them.



Meanwhile, Prerna is talking to Shivani about how Komolika tricked her. Anupam reaches their house out of nowhere and tells Prerna that he will support her and help her get the papers by the act of tit for tat. Anurag decides to win back Komolika's trust so he goes over to her room to try to cajole her. She forgives him.



The next day, Anurag is leaving for work but forgets his phone. It turns out Komolika has it, who demands a kiss in return for the phone. He tricks her and leaves.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Puru's behaviour makes Naira feel uncomfortable



The episode starts with Naira apologizing to Kartik for doubting Puru's intentions and promising she will never say anything against him in future. Kartik forgives Naira and tells her that the entire family has regard for whatever he has done for them.



However, later in the evening, Naira is shocked to see Puru entering her bedroom without her consent, especially when she waits for Kartik. She gets beautifully dressed to make the evening a memorable one with her husband. On seeing Puru in her room, she feels offended because he invades her privacy.



It embarrasses her, but she refrains from saying anything to him. Puru leaves her room after complimenting her looks. Naira doesn't appreciate this, but Kartik's arrival makes her feel better.



After months of separation, Kartik and Naira reunite.



The next day, the family gathers for the Gangaur ceremony dressed in their best attire. The ladies, Keerti, Naira, Gayu, Devyani, Ila, and Surekha, pose for pictures clicked by Puru, but Mansi refuses to join them. Ila confronts Mansi for behaving rudely with her father, but she avoids saying anything to her in her defence. After Mansi leaves the spot, Naira asks her to share if she has something to say. Mansi chooses to remain tight-lipped.



Meanwhile, Kartik comes to know that Gayu is pregnant. He scolds Naira for not taking care of her sister. Naira is shocked to realise that Kartik knows about Gayu's pregnancy. Kartik feels that Badi Dadi must be informed about it to avoid any untoward incident in the future.



The rest of the family starts celebrating Gangaur by dancing, singing and performing the rituals. When Naira dances, Puru walks past her and inappropriately touches her. Mansi sees Puru touching Naira and looks at him with disgust. Naira feels offended and shocked.