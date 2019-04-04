Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Jagdish demands money from Anand



The episode starts with Kanji seeing Sameer and Naina sleeping in the garden area. He wakes them up and wonders why they are outside the house. Sameer says that they got locked outside the house and hence they were left with no choice. To find a solution, Sameer gets hold of a key-maker to get back to routine life inside the house.



Kanji tells Naina that he enjoys working at their house as he finds it fun-filled. Naina wonders if they are leading a healthy lifestyle or are they committing a blunder.



Later in the day, Naina asks Sameer to study, but he takes Kanji's help to watch a cricket match between India and Pakistan. Naina wants Sameer to focus on his studies, but he feels like he has lost his freedom.



Meanwhile, at Anand's house, Bela asks him to find a suitable match for Preeti. She feels it will be ideal if Preeti also gets married. Anand tells her to give him some time because he has spent a lot on Naina's wedding ceremony. Moreover, he has to compensate for the necklace gifted to Naina. He reminds Bela of the money they have to return to Jagdish.



Bela, who is an understanding wife, readily agrees to give him the time he needs.



But Jagdish is in no mood to spare his brother. He visits Anand's house and compels him to return Rs 50,000 by evening. Anand, who promised to return the money at the earliest, is shocked to see Jagdish behaving unreasonably.



Poor Anand thinks of a way to solve the problem but wonders what he could do.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bapuji tells everyone to enjoy the trip



The episode starts with Bhide and Madhavi sharing a romantic moment by recalling their honeymoon while Sodhi roams around lifting people in his arms out of enthusiasm. Everyone is excited, and so are Taarak and Anjali.



Babita makes a video call to Iyer to speak with him and narrate her experience in Singapore. She tells him to do bungee jumping with Jethalal if ever they get a chance in future. Iyer pokes fun at Jethalal when he gets to know that the latter wanted to do bungee jumping. Jethalal feels embarrassed, and he avoids interacting with Iyer further.



Everyone gathers at a meeting point where they expect their travel agent to update them about the next plan of action. They request him to tell them who has sponsored the trip, but he refuses to reveal anything about the person.



The man, who has been snooping on them, keeps a tab on everyone and their movement. He knows that Jethalal couldn't do bungee jumping. The masked man sends a voice message to everyone which informs them about the next day's plan. Bapuji is excited about the next day's tour plans, and he feels as if he is reliving his childhood.



Though everyone is excited about the next day's tour plan, they wonder who the person is. They sense something is wrong, but Bapuji asks them not to think too much.