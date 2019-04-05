Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi and gang qualify for the knockouts

The episode begins with the judge insulting Kullfi and her gang's performance. He states that their performance was a big joke and nothing else. Amyra rushes out of the audition's room and announces that she has qualified for the semi-finals.

The judge then gives them 2 stars and calls their performances very poor. He critiques the fact that they have used boxes instead of actual instruments. The ball is then in the audience's court as their votes will decide whether Kullfi and gang qualify or not.

The producer states that she has to ensure that the kids are qualified for the next level as they will give the show high TRPs. With the audience's poll giving them 5 points, they manage to qualify to the next level. Sikandar is curious about the group that managed to get the audience's approval along with immense cheering.

Kullfi and the kids are taken into a room to rest but the producer wants more masala content from them. She realizes that the kids are super hungry and haven't eaten anything. So she asks her volunteers to get some food for them.

A volunteer goes up to Sikandar and informs him that a knockout round will take place among all the kids who have been selected. Sikandar asks Amyra to relax her throat and rest for sometime before the next round. The producer senses a liking towards Kullfi as she states that only Kullfi is righteous among the lot. Kullfi and the others are given a task to memorize a song within 15 minutes.

Loveleen notices that a young girl has been qualified for knockouts and could pose a threat to Amyra. Hence, she goes up to the girl and tells her that the knockouts will be held the next day.

Amyra learns that Loveleen got rid of the other girl and starts to panic but she pacifies her. Mahindra goes to the police station and learns that Kullfi is one of the kids who ran away from the bal vikas ashram. While Kullfi walks ahead to collect clothes for the next round, her gang meet up with Sikandar who gives them a good word of advice.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna, Shivani, and Anupam enter the Basu residence as IT officers

The episode begins with Anurag rushing to work while thinking about how Komolika demanded a kiss in return for his phone. As he leaves, Anupam gives Prerna a call and tells them to come over. Koomolika tells Nivi and Mohini that she plans to wait for a day or two before asking Prerna to leave, as a means of mental torture. Anupam, Prerna, and Shivani dress up as sardarjis from the income tax department and announce that they are conducting a raid at the Basu house.

It turns out this is Anupam's plan to retrieve the document from Komolika's vault. Komolika, Nivi, and Mohini protest against them conducting a raid. Ronit walks in and tells Komolika that he is leaving. Shivani immediately asks him to stay as none of the household members are supposed to leave.

Ronit then claims that he doesn't belong to the family and needs to be somewhere as soon as possible. Shivani then walks up to him and remembers the way he misbehaved with her. He tells her that he has to leave so Shivani instantly slaps him. Everybody is shocked and Komolika loses her cool. However, Shivani claims that there was a mosquito, which made her slap him. Anupam later saves the situation.

Mohini and Komolika are suspicious of the income tax raid as they think of all the possible loops in their plan. Nivi follows Shivani, Anupam, and Prerna to ask them how they know about her room. Komolika then goes up to them and asks them for ID proof. In the nick of the time, Mahesh shows up as a sardar with their ID proof. Turns out Veena told him about Prerna and Shivani's plan to retrieve the document. Mohini starts flipping out as she is scared that the Basu name would be tarnished if word of the raid goes out. Komolika tries Anurag's number but he ignores it. Hence, she calls up her own father.

However, as he is busy in a meeting, he also doesn't take up Komolika's call. Anupam tries to explain to Prerna and Shivani that they cannot directly go to Komolika's room as that would raise suspicion. Prerna and Shivani then go to Mohini's room where they plan that they should plant Mohini's jewellery in Komolika's room to cause a rift between them.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vivan dies in road accident; Naira shocked

The episode begins with Naira feeling uneasy after Puru inappropriately touches her. Mansi, who sees this from a distance, feels disgusted to see her grand-uncle indulging in inappropriate behaviour. She recalls an instance from her childhood when he molested her. Today's episode thus establishes what made Mansi hate him.

Kartik, who inches closer to Naira while she dances, stares at Puru, who feels that he has been caught red-handed. But Kartik did not see Puru's pervert act. Kartik continues to dance with Naira, but she still feels lost.

Naira doesn't approve of Puru's gesture, but she is still confused. She thinks she must give him the benefit of the doubt but also feels that she isn't wrong in her judgement.

When she gets lost in her thoughts, Kartik touches her and she pushes him away thinking it is Puru. Kartik is shocked to see her worried and to comfort her he assures her of his presence in her life.

When Kartik tries to cheer up Naira, Gayu's phone rings and he asks her to receive the call. Naira thinks it is Vivan who is calling but is shocked to know that he is no more.

Vivan has lost his life in a car accident. Naira is shocked, and she wonders how they will convey the news to Gayu, who is carrying his child. Rama, Gayu's grandmother, overhears Naira and Kartik's conversation and faints. She gets rushed to the hospital by Naira, Kartik, Anmol, and Akhil.

In the hospital, Rama cries inconsolably and asks Naira to tell her what she is hiding. Naira reluctantly reveals the truth about Gayu's pregnancy. On knowing the truth, Rama insists that Gayu must abort the baby. Rama's suggestion shocks Naira, and she runs out of the hospital because she gets reminded of her baby.

Naira doesn't appreciate the act of killing an unborn. Hence, she feels offended by Rama's words. Kartik asks her to keep control of her senses and stay strong.