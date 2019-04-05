Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer visits Munna's house

The episode starts with Naina being at home alone, and she thinks someone has entered the house. She sees the shadow of a man wearing a cap standing outside the balcony. She hides near the bed to save herself from a possible threat to her life. She wants Sameer to return home and wonders why he is late.

Sameer visits Munna's house to watch India and Pakistan's cricket match after he Naina denies permission to turn on the TV at home. She waits for him and feels scared because she is all alone in the bungalow.

Sameer returns home in his bike, and on hearing his voice, Naina rushes towards him and hugs him tightly. Naina asks him where he was for so long, and he accidentally reveals that he was at Munna's house to watch the match. Naina argues with him and tells him he has changed a lot since they got married.

Naina is furious with him for lying to her, and she refuses to speak with him. Sameer, who left Munna's house before the match was over, turns on the radio to listen to the live commentary while Naina falls asleep.

Meanwhile, at Anand's house, Jagdish and Bina visit with a neighbour to pose as a witness for the transaction. Anand had sought time from Jagdish to pay a sum of 1 lakh rupees in two instalments. Jagdish makes him write on a piece of paper to keep up his commitment and gets the same signed by the witness.

To honour his commitment, Anand promises to pay fifty thousand rupees as soon as possible, but he is shocked when Jagdish insists on receiving the money on the next day.

Jagdish and Bina land at his house to take the money, but after knowing that Anand has not been able to make any arrangement, they threaten to tell Naina to return the Kundan necklace.

Anand requests them not to do so and agrees to make the payment in a day. Bela asks Anand if she could tell Naina to return the piece of jewellery, but he doesn't want her to do so.

What do you think about Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did Sundar sponsor the Singapore tour?

The episode starts with Jethalal, who is in Singapore with the Gokuldham Toli, calling on Daya's phone to speak with her. But her brother Sundar attends the call. Jethalal gets miffed with Sundar for keeping Daya's phone. Sundar tells Jethalal that Daya has gone out and has left her phone behind.

When Jethalal tells Sundar that he is in Singapore, the latter asks him where he is. Jethalal says he is at the Gardens by the Bay and Sundar asks him if he met Bhailu there.

Bhailu works with Sundar and is in Singapore to handle the latter's peanut export business. Bhailu, who is also in the garden, bumps into Jethalal. Bhailu borrows 100 dollars from Jethalal stating that he has to pay the hotel bills and can't leave the airport unless he settles them. He emotionally blackmails Jethalal and grabs the money he needs.

Jethalal wonders if Sundar has planned the sponsored trip, but Taarak dismisses his doubt saying why he would do that.

Later in the day, Taarak and Anjali spend adorable moments together and so do Sodhi and Roshan. Bhide and Madhavi also spend memorable times together by clicking pics with flowers in the backdrop.

Bapu Ji shares his wisdom with Popatlal to inspire and cheer him up. Everyone makes the most of the trip by religiously following the itinerary.

What do you think about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi goes to the police station for Prachi

The episode begins with Meera realizing that Aaliya is a bad influence on Rhea. She thinks that the two should be kept away but doesn't know how to go about it. Rhea then enters Meera's room and apologizes. Meera accepts her apology and tells her that she is happy that at least Rhea knows her mistake.

Rhea is still evil and happy that Prachi was sent to prison. Pragya is on her way to the police station but her cab breaks down, so she shares a cab with someone else. Abhi, meanwhile, reaches the police station and meets Prachi. She is overwhelmed to see him and starts telling him that she didn't commit any crime.

Abhi can't stop being reminded of Pragya as he watches Prachi. She keeps telling him that he is a good man who can tell the difference between good and bad. Hence, he should believe her. Abhi then tells her that he trusts her so she shouldn't cry and that he will find a way to help her.

Aaliya and Rhea are looking for Abhi but they don't find him in his room. Aaliya suspects that Abhi might have gone to get Prachi out of prison. Rhea flips out when she hears that but Aaliya pacifies her somehow. Abhi goes up to the police and asks him to let Prachi go.

However, the police inspector denies his request and claims that he has made a record of solving the case in two hours so he can't let go of a promotion that he is receiving by convicting her. Abhi tries to reason with her but the police pass a very cheap remark about his and Prachi's relationship.

The inspector then states that Prachi has signed a confession claiming that she did commit the crime. Sahana tries to go and inform him about it but Abhi asks her to go back to Prachi. To prove his point, the inspector shows him the confession paper. Abhi tells him that he forced Prachi to sign the paper but then Sahana goes to Abhi and claims that the cop threatened to put her behind prison too.

Abhi then tears the confession paper into shreds. He then calls up Purab and asks him to get all the media publications over to the police station. The inspector yet again comments on Prachi and Abhi's relationship when Abhi claims that he can consider it as a father–daughter relationship.

Abhi then asks the cop if he registered an FIR which the cop denies. Abhi then accuses him of breaking the law by falsely accusing Prachi of stealing.