Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amyra and Kullfi both qualify for top 10



The episode begins with the volunteer informing Kullfi's gang that without a lead singer, they can't go ahead. Amyra can't contain her happiness and starts laughing at them. As the gang discusses what can be done about the Kulfi situation, Amyra states that perhaps she got scared of her and hence ran away.



However, Kullfi returns to the stage, puts on the mask, and tells Amyra that she is not scared of her. Amyra recognizes Kullfi, and Kullfi retorts by saying that she made a team long back with someone but it was broken. But she won't show her back to this new team. Mia, the producer notices the tension between Kullfi and Amyra. Shee then intervenes and brings a surprise twist by saying that the audience will decide which one of them will make it to the next level.



Audiences give both Amyra and Kulfi 9 on 10, which puts them in a tie situation. Eventually, both Amyra and Kulfi with her gang manage to go to the lucky 10 round. While Amyra is furious, Mia learns that the perfect negative character for her reality show has arrived. Mia is concerned about the TRP and assumes that Kullfi and Amyra's onscreen rivalry will work well.



Sikandar and Loveleen are waiting for Amyra's return. Mia makes the announcement that both Amyra and Kullfi's team have been qualified to the next round. Sikandar is proud of Amyra's progress but is also peering at the Benaam group.



Amyra decides that she will have to keep Kullfi away from Sikandar. Mia then announces the first round which would be classical singing. With a gurukul theme and arrangements on the same, the training will be done in a similar manner.



Kullfi reminisces how she used to consider Sikandar as her guru. Mahinder continues to search for Kullfi when he receives a call from Sikandar. He informs him about Amyra being qualified for the top 10.



Sikandar adds that he should have brought Kullfi for the Little Superstars event too as she would have loved it. Mahindra cuts the call and wonders for how long he can keep lying to him.



Kullfi and her gang are in the music room where they learn that Kullfi is a trained singer. Kullfi admits that her father used to teach her music. Amyra loses her cool and starts fighting with Kullfi. Mia notices this and asks her team to record every detail of the fight by blurring their faces.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Gayu accepts Samarth's proposal; Dadi unhappy



The episode starts with Kartik and Naira lending support to Gayu, who is battling depression after losing her fiance Vivaan. Kartik's uncle, Samarth, who had always loved Gayu, puts forth a marriage proposal, surprising everyone in the family. He is ready to accept Gayu the way she is without expecting anything in return.



Gayu, who is carrying Vivan's child, initially refuses to accept his marriage proposal, but after he says he knows about her pregnancy, she changes her mind.



Gayu agrees to get married to Samarth, and her decision makes everyone smile. But Dadi suspects something fishy about Gayu's sudden decision. She wants Surekha to help her find out why Gayu agreed without giving it a thought.



Naira feels that Dadi must be informed about Gayu's pregnancy because she feels it is unfair to hide the truth. Kartik also feels the same, but Rama Dadi slams them for attempting to ruin things. She requests them to keep quiet about Gayu's pregnancy so that she can see her granddaughter settling down in life.



Meanwhile, Puru tries to know more about Naira from Luv and Kush. He wishes to take Naira out for ice cream on the pretext of spending time with Luv and Kush. But Naira refuses to go citing Luv and Kush's tonsils problem.



When Naira's doubts about Puru grows stronger, his gesture for Kartik compels her to feel sorry for misinterpreting his intentions. Are you wondering what Puru did that made Naira feel guilty of doubting him?



Puru saves Kartik from getting hurt in the head by keeping his hand against the wall. His hand bleeds while trying to save Kartik and Naira feels she has wrongly judged him.



The next day, Dadi and Surekha visit Singhania Niwas to finalize Gayu and Samarth's marriage by giving the bride-to-be a token of blessings in the form of a chunri.



Dadi asks Surekha to keep an eye on Gayu to know what it is that she is hiding.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika catches Prerna's bluff!



The episode begins with Anurag telling the income tax officer that he wishes to give him a tight hug. With that, Anurag pounces on Prerna and gives her a tight hug as he knows that the sardarji is actually Prerna. Anurag then informs her that her moustache has come off and asks her if she went to such extremes just to get the paper. Prerna pushes him and announces that she won't hand over the papers to him. Prerna then leaves the room. Komolika receives a phone call from her father who confirms that the income tax raid is a fake.



Komolika is convinced that this is Prerna's doing as she wants the papers. Just when Prerna is about to run away with the papers, Komolika stops her. She then asks Prerna to hand down all the documents and things that she is taking from the house.



Komolika then takes down Prera's moustache to let Mohini and Nivi know the true identity of the raid officer. They are shocked to see Prerna behind the disguise. Once again, an argument ensues as they all start ganging up on Prerna again. Komolika starts insulting them and says that she has been quite lenient so far but not anymore.



As Komolikla tries to drag Prerna out of the house, Anurag intervenes and tells her to stop. He then tries to win Komolika's trust by stating how Prerna lost the deal as she didn't get her hands on the papers. Anupam is waiting outside for Prerna and Shivani, wondering why the sisters haven't come out yet.



Anurag notices how Komolika is livid with anger and tries to calm her down. He tells her to think about him and not about Prerna. Meanwhile, Prerna and Shivani reach home and inform Veena about the failed plan. However, Veena boosts their confidence and tells them to stay strong. She wants them to continue fighting.



Amidst all this, Mohini can't stop thinking about Molloy and gets sentimental by looking at his pictures. Just then, Prerna enters the house. Nivi takes a dig at her for shamelessly appearing back in the house. Anurag is happy to see Prerna. Veena is talking to one of her friends to look for a good alliance for Shivani. Veena adds that she wants happiness for both her daughters.