Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update.

Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea plans to humiliate Prachi yet again



The episode begins with Pragya asking the inspector to apologize to Prachi for wrongfully arresting her. Abhi reaches home and can't stop thinking about Prachi. Aaliya enters his room and starts giving him a good hearing. She calls Prachi a liar but Abhi defends her and states that Prachi is just a student and not a liar. Aaliya starts making Abhi feel guilty by bringing Rhea's name in the argument.



With that, she compares Prachi to Pragya and how Abhi forgot everything about family for her. Abhi stops her midway and claims that she can't keep using Pragya's name for every action of his. Aaliya then brings the subject of how Pragya is not innocent as she never told Abhi about Kiara and left Rhea alone. Abhi then challenges Aaliya and tells her that he will prove Prachi's innocence. Abhi walks to Rhea's room where she asks him if he went to the police station to get Prachi out of the prison. Rhea's aggressive thoughts regarding Prachi disappoint Abhi, which he states as he leaves the room. Rhea calls up Rocky and tells him that she wants to take revenge from Prachi.



Pragya, Prachi, and Sahana reach home but their aunt and uncle don't open the door. Luckily, Sahana has a spare copy of the key, which enables them to enter the house. Pragya then expresses her discomfort regarding Prachi's stay in Delhi. However, Prachi defends the city and claims that there are good people in Delhi too. Prachi then starts talking about Abhi and how he has always been there for her. She also discusses the police station incident with Pragya and says that she wished he was her real father.



Abhi starts reminiscing his days with Pragya as he starts to miss her. He has saved a picture of Pragya, which he removes from his bedside table and starts weeping. Rhea and her friends have a dirty welcome plan for Prachi in college. They are basically planning on putting out posters with Prachi's face and the words 'thief' on it to insult her.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sodhi and friends decide to party



The episode starts with Bapuji suffering from seasickness. He tells Jethalal to tell the ship management to return to the shore. Jethalal explains to his father that the ship is offshore and is in the middle of the sea so they can't return midway.



With great difficulty, Jethalal succeeds in convincing Bapuji. Later in the day, everyone enjoys the variety of facilities the cruise has to offer. However, they still wonder who has sponsored the trip. They don't yet know who the person is and are eager to meet him.



Bhide and Madhavi, Taarak and Anjali, and Sodhi and Roshan enjoy some romantic moments together, while Komal and Babita miss Dr Hathi and Iyer respectively. Tapu and Goli are excited about the cruise and want to explore as much as they can.



But the men on board are up to something exciting. Sodhi, who always gets excited about partying, finds out that he will get a chance to party with his friends on the cruise as well. There's a restaurant-bar where there are dancers too. Sodhi informs his friends Popatlal, Jethalal, Taarak, and Bhide about it.



Jethalal, Taarak, and Popatlal get excited, but Bhide fears they will get caught. Sodhi reminds him that their phones are beyond coverage area and it will be impossible for the ladies to know where they are.



Apart from the ladies, Bhide also fears Bapuji. He wonders how they will handle Bapuji if he comes to know that they are partying. But Sodhi convinces Bhide and asks him not to worry.



After some time, Sodhi, Jethalal, Taarak, and Popatlal reach the restaurant and are excited to see the dancers. Bhide, who is the last one to reach, gets spotted by Bapuji outside the restaurant. Poor Bhide gets caught, and his party plans go for a toss.