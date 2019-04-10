Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amyra insults Benaam group but Kullfi mocks her



The episode begins with Sikander sitting next to Amyra when Mia approaches them. As Sikander leaves, Mia has a talk with Amyra. She asks Amyra how she plans to win Little Superstars, to which she states that she will practice as much as possible. Mia then adds that practice is something everybody will do.



So how will Amyra stand atop them all? Mia then plants an idea to scare all the contestants enough so they can fear her and take her seriously. Amyra takes a lesson from Mia and goes to teach Kulfi's gang a lesson. She brings together a few other contestants and goes up to Kulfi's gang.



Amyra then removes the chocolates from the boys' pockets and insults them. Amyra calls them greedy and stupid. However, Kulfi steps up and tells Amyra off. She says that whatever the kids took was theirs and not someone else's.



She should also not insult someone's sorry financial status by pointing it out in public. Kulfi then taunts Amyra and says that they have all the right on things that belong to them. Amyra walks out after hearing this.



Panditji has a talk with one of his juniors, who says that he is going to be Benaam group's guruji. He then insults Benaam group and also mocks the guy himself for not being a good singer. Mia overhears everything and when the panditji leaves, she goes up to the other guy and encourages him. Miia tells him that the group is a big hit among the audience so he shouldn't fret much.



Benaam's guruji starts the first session by teaching the kids about 'sargam'. He is very impressed by Kulfi's singing and states that everyone should follow her. Rocket tells the guruji that since only Kulfi is the vocalist in the group, why must the others also learn. To this, the gurji explains that it would be good progress if they all learn how to sing. The kids are not enthusiastic about singing but Kulfi uplifts their spirits by making a song out of sargam.



Their guruji returns and is not happy with them defying his homework. He then announces that he doesn't want to be Benaam group's guru. Kulfi and the others follow the guru. She overhears how Sikander states that a guru comes next to parents in a child's life.



Kulfi uses this on their guru and states that they really want to learn music. He is pacified and agrees to remain their guru. Mia notices in the video that Kulfi touched Sikander's feet and wonders what the connection is between them.



Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi decides to teach Rhea a lesson for framing her



The episode begins with Rhea planning a way to get back at Prachi in college. Rhea then decides to go meet Abhi and try to pacify him about yesterday's incident. Aaliya also encourages her. As they reach Abhi, they overhear Purab and Abhi discussing how they plan to take matters to their own hands and find the real culprit behind Prachi's framing.



He brings a guy from the security company and asks him to find who the real person is who hid the necklace in Prachi's pocket. With that, Abhi and Purab leave with the security guy. Rhea starts flipping out and decides to tell Abhi everything as she fears that he will be upset with her.



However, Aaliya tells her to calm down and that she will figure a way out. Rhea's clowns have stuck posters of Prachi's face with 'thief' written on it. They start spreading the rumour that Prachi stole Rhea's necklace at her birthday party.



Prachi and Sahana reach the college and are shocked to see how Rhea has maligned her image. She starts to pull down the posters but Rhea's friends continue to insult her.



Rhea is super scared when she learns that the security guy can get the culprit who framed Prachi. Aaliya lets her know that she will take care of the situation so she doesn't have to worry.



Aaliya decides to exchange the chip with the house's footage so Rhea's name will be saved. And just like that, Aaliya tries to hide the real clip but the technician is convinced that she is the one who tried to exchange the clip. Aaliya becomes the prime suspect in the framing Prachi case.



Dasi wants to take Abhi to the temple because she is growing old and has less time to live. Abhi tries to explain to her that he has some important work. But Dasi convinces him with her emotional drama and makes him walk to the temple with her.



Rhea reaches the college where her friends give her updates of how they tormented Prachi with the posters. Rhea is happy with it but adds that she plans to put her through more peril because she just wants to get rid of her. Prachi and Sahana overhear their conversation and is enraged by it. Sahana wants to give it back to her but Prachi stops her. Instead, she states that they should teach Rhea a lesson.



Jhansi Ki Rani: Manu ready to sacrifice her life for her motherland



The episode starts with Sakkubai entering Gangadhar's court ahead of his wedding ceremony. She fakes her concerns for him and pretends to be happy about his decision to remarry. Jankibai isn't pleased with Sakkubai's presence, but the two secretly share cold vibes. Unfortunately, Gangadhar, who is happy to see his extended family, does not about the bitterness between Sakkubai and Janki Bai.



Lachho Bai also makes her presence felt and thanks Gangadhar for forgiving her for her past mistakes. Sakkubai and Lachho Bai express their desire to meet Gangadhar's new bride. Janki Bai gets Manikarnika introduced to them, and she seeks their blessings by touching their feet.



To impress Gangadhar, Janki Bai presents her jewellery to Manu. She seconds Manu's views saying that they must relieve the villagers of the tax instead of investing in jewellery. Sakkubai senses foul play while Lachho feels Janki Bai has transformed. Later, it gets revealed that Lachho Bai was the second wife of Janki Bai's husband.



Janki Bai and Sakku Bai have an extreme hatred for each other, but Laccho Bai has genuinely transformed. She wants to see love and peace restored in the palace and hopes the best for her brother-in-law, Gangadhar.



Meanwhile, Manu leaves her wedding preparations midway to steal dynamites from the British. With her Guru Tatya Tope's help, Manu hatches a plot to blow the engine into pieces and thus dissuade the British from their mission to set up a rail line.



For the unversed, the British want to export cotton and coal to Britain and sell finished products in India. They also plan to transport animals to China. Manu wants to stop the transport of animals and the export of raw materials from India. She knows that the British do not work for the welfare of the Indians but to serve their purpose. And to save her country from getting looted by the British, she is ready to sacrifice her life.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide saves his friends from Bapu Ji’s wrath



The episode starts with Tarak, Popatlal, Jethalal, and Sodhi waiting for Bhide to join them for the party. When the four await Bhide, a dancer points towards Popatlal and asks him to join her on stage. Jethalal thinks that the dancer is asking him to join but gets disappointed after realising the call was for Popatlal.



Popatlal gladly joins the dancers on stage and starts dancing with them. It can't get better than this for Popatlal who is surrounded by beautiful women.



Meanwhile, Bhide, who is looking forward to joining his friends, bumps into Bapuji. He gets paranoid on seeing Bapuji who asks him multiple questions about Jethalal, Sodhi, Popatlal, and Tarak's whereabouts.



Bhide makes desperate attempts to convince Bapuji that the four wouldn't be in the restaurant, but he wants to check once for his satisfaction. When Bapuji enters the restaurant, Sodhi sees him and hides behind the table. Tarak and Jethalal also follow suit.



Bhide, who spots them hiding behind the table, signals them to run away. The three quietly escape leaving Popatlal on the stage with the dancers. Bapuji is scandalised to see Popatlal dancing with the women. Bhide tries to justify Popatlal's act by saying that he must be in a depression, and to come out of it, he is relieving his stress by dancing.



Bapu doesn't look convinced initially, but Bhide manages to believe that Popatlal is battling loneliness. Popatlal, who was enjoying all the attention, gets shocked after seeing Bapuji. To save Tarak, Sodhi, and Jethalal, Bhide signals and asks him to pretend as if he has come all alone to the restaurant.



Popatlal tells Bapuji that he was feeling lonely and he unknowingly landed in the restaurant .



Thus, the five men get saved from Bapuji's wrath. Later, they retire in their respective rooms to wake up early morning for the next day's tour plan.