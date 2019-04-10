Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika suspects Prerna is with Anurag in the mall



The episode begins with Anurag leaving for a meeting. However, it gets canceled, so Komolika asks him to accompany her for shopping. Mohini also adds that they have to conduct a kuldevi pooja, for which the newlyweds will have to wear new dresses. Anurag and Komolika then leave for shopping. Prerna is on the phone with Veena, who says that Shivani has agreed to get married. Hence, she wants Prerna to get a saree for her.



Prerna then asks Shivani if she is really okay with getting married to someone. To this, Shivani adds that seeing Veena so happy made her go ahead with the whole idea of marriage. Prerna then asks her to accompany her to the same mall where Anurag and Komolika have gone for shopping.



All the while as Komolika finds dresses for the pooja, Anurag can't stop thinking about how beautiful Prerna would look in a certain colour. Komolika then finds a dress and goes to the changing room to try it out. Shivani asks Prerna to try the same dress that Anurag pictured her in. As Prerna heads to the changing room to try the dress, she accidentally walks in on a shirtless Anurag.



Seeing him shirtless freaks her out so she screams. Prerna then hands him a shirt and tells him to dress up immediately. In the whole confusion, Prerna falls on Anurag. They share some romantic moments together before Anurag accuses her of trying to get close to him because she still loves him. Anurag also realizes that he must not show his true feelings to Prerna and just coyly flirt with her. He then asks Prerna to get up as Komolika would not appreciate the sight. To this, Prerna retorts and asks him to get up and go to Komolika.



Komolika is done dressing up and leaves the changing room to show to Anurag how beautiful she looks. As usual, she gets every man's attention. One of her old friends also appears and mocks her about Anurag and Prerna's relationship



Komolika obviously gives it back to her but not before her friend leaves her by saying how she should just accept Anurag and Prerna's relationship. Meanwhile, Anurag and Prerna's flirtation continues when Komolika stands outside the door asking if Prerna is in any of the rooms.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Puru misbehaves with Naira when she is home alone



The episode starts with Dadi and Surekha visiting Singhania Niwas to gift a chunri to Gayu to initiate the pre-wedding ceremony. Naira and Rama request Dadi to fix the wedding date at the earliest, but the latter refuses to do so stating that she wants the marriage to take place with pomp and show.



Naira fails to convince Dadi to expedite the wedding ceremony and wonders how can they ensure the marriage takes place as soon as possible.



After the chunri ceremony, Dadi, Surekha, and Naira return to the Goenka Villa. Puru, who has been desperately waiting for an opportunity to spend some time with Naira, wants Anmol to take up one of his projects. But Mansi asks Anmol not to take up any of his assignments.



A while later, Dadi, Mansi, Anmol, and Surekha leave home to shop for Samarth's wedding ceremony, while Akhil and Manish gear up for office.



Puru also leaves Goenka Villa to attend a meeting.



Kartik stays back at home to help Naira in the kitchen, but he gets a call from one of his clients. Kartik leaves home with a promise of returning soon.



Naira is home alone, and it was Puru who created the contriving situation to molest Naira. Puru gets back to Goenka Villa to take advantage of the situation.



Naira, who is busy cooking in the kitchen, gets scared after seeing him all of a sudden. She drops a bottle on seeing him, and he looks for an opportunity to touch her. Naira becomes wary of the situation and tries to keep a distance from him.



He pretends to have a headache and asks her to prepare tea for him. When Naira visits his room to serve him tea, he tightly holds her hand. Naira tries to free herself but he refuses to leave her. Thankfully, Kartik reaches home in the nick of time. And on seeing Kartik, Puru points towards an injury in Naira's hand caused due to a big bite.



Naira is shocked and confused after seeing Puru's change of stance. However, she still gives him the benefit of the doubt.



Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer scolds Naina for not washing the utensils



The episode starts with Kamlesh's impromptu dinner plan at Sameer's house turning out to be a nightmare of Naina. She only had two hours to prepare for dinner and had multiple things to do before the guests arrived.



After getting scolded by Kamlesh for serving juice in an odd glass, Naina quietly prepares to serve dinner. Kamlesh is happy to see dal baati choorma on the table. Naina asks him if she can help him serve his meal. He agrees, but Naina is in for a shock. The baati prepared by Naina turn so hard that they become unbreakable. When she attempts to break a baati, it slips off her hand and hits Kamlesh in the head.



Bela, who is also present with Anand for dinner, scolds Naina for preparing such awful baatis. Kamlesh gets another chance to take a dig at Anand and Bela for not teaching their daughter to cook well. But Naina's trouble doesn't end there. When Kamlesh opens the cupboard, piles of clothes fall on his head along with a bowl full of bhujia.



Naina feels embarrassed, but trouble mounts for her after Kamlesh sees utensils lying in the backyard. Kamlesh gets yet another chance to humiliate Bela and Anand. Kamlesh feels sorry for Sameer for getting married to the wrong girl. He asks Poonam to clean the utensils to make Naina feel guilty.



Kamlesh feels that Naina is not responsible enough to manage her married life. Devang also gets upset with Sameer for not being able to control his wife. Sameer, who feels humiliated, loses his cool at Naina and scolds her for not doing the household chores.



Naina keeps quiet and doesn't utter a word. After everyone leaves, Naina confronts Sameer for turning a liar. She reminds him that it was he who did not want her to wash the utensils. Both Sameer and Naina get into a bitter argument.



Naina feels cheated by Sameer's fake promises.