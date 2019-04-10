Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Tujhse Hai Raabta: Malhar blames Kalyani; latter shattered



The episode begins with everyone breaking down at Azoba's demise. Aao Saheb sends everyone away from her house and asks them not to cry at Azoba’s death.

Kalyani tries to make Aao Saheb cry. She tells Aao Saheb to accept the death of Azoba but in vain. Aao Saheb swears to take revenge for Rao’s death from Malhar and blames him.

Kalyani says that Azoba committed suicide and that Malhar is innocent. Malhar keeps quiet and does not say anything in his defence, and Aao Saheb keeps blaming Malhar for making Rao helpless.

She is adamant and strongly believes that Malhar is the one behind her husband's death.



Anupriya tries to intervene in between them but Aao Saheb asks Kalyani to choose between the family and Malhar.



Sampada backs Aao Saheb and Anupriya requests Aao Saheb to not put Kalyani in a fix. Kalyani tells Aao Saheb that before a wife and a daughter, she is a mother and that she cannot leave her son alone.



Malhar tells Aao Saheb that he wouldn’t forgive the Deshmukhs for killing his mother, and later, Malhar blames Kalyani for knowing everything about his mother’s death and accuses her of hiding it from him. Kalyani is shocked and unable to deal with the stress. She wonders how to convince Malhar.



Kalyani swears on Moksh, her son, to make Malhar believe that she didn’t know anything about the accident and prove herself innocent.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan sees AJ in asylum



The episode starts with Asmita saying when I was getting ready, I took steam, and my face got burned. He says let me get medicine. She says I already applied. This will get better. He leaves. Laxmi comes and says what did you see there? Guddan says AJ is there. We have to keep Angad’s trust with ourselves.



Angad says to Durga don’t try to create misunderstandings between me and Guddan. I trust her. Durga says to Laxmi where are you these days? So close to your MIL. Laxmi says just staying to myself. Durga says what is this parcel? She says this is for my husband. Durga says in heart you can’t lie to me.



Angad is asleep. Strong winds blow in his room. He sees kali mata in the window. Angad is scared. Kali mata says your sins have crossed the limits. You have to die. He runs. Laxmi comes and says would it scare him? Angad says save me please. He screams. Durga says what happened. He says someone came to kill me. Guddan says this is because of your medicines. You will come to hospital with me. Durga says but. Angad says I will do what Guddan asks. Durga calls Rocky and says Guddan is bringing Rocky to that asylum for check up. Move AJ from there.



Rocky’s men try to take AJ to another place. AJ beats them. Guddan comes outside with everyone. Rocky’s men beat AJ. They put him on a stretcher. Guddan comes and says to Rocky we wan to get Angat’s treatment done. Rocky checks Anggat. Durga says to Rocky have you moved AJ from here? Go and do it. Guddan looks for AJ Rocky asks his men to faint AJ and take him to factory.



Durga asks Laxmi where is Guddan? SHe says I don’t know. Guddan peeks in a room. AJ is there. Rocky and his men are about to give him an injection. Angad says I have to do all this. He says AJ you have to go through pain I did. Ridoy gives him electric current. Guddan cries. Laxmi says you have to calm down. They can’t see you. Guddan sees Rocky’s face. She cries. AJ takes the rod and gives Rocky current. Laxmi says please calm down. We have to be careful. Guddan cries. Laxmi says you have to be strong. Guddan says I won't leave them.