Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti not convinced about marrying Kunal



The episode starts with Mishti being with Abir. She is about to leave. Before leaving, Mishti telling Kunal that he had forgotten his phone in the hospital. His mother called up on his phone but she could not speak with her and then handed over the phone to the nurse. Both Abir and Kunal panic that now their mother Meenakshi will come to know where they spent the entire day.

Abir and Kunal get worried that Mishti picked up their mother's phone and ask her why did the same. She gets confused and leaves.



Rajeshwari talks to Devyani and tells her that she has chosen Kunal for Mishti but hasn't asked the girl about her consent. Devyani says she must have decided the best for Mishti.

Abir and Kunal reach home, leaving Meenakshi shocked. Meenakshi tells them that he missed the Rs 100 crore deal. But to her surprise, Kunal informs his mother that he has cracked the Rs 100 crore deal. Meenakshi asks all of them to leave, as the next morning, Ketki's sangeet ceremony will take place.



Kunal doesn't tell anything else to his mother as Abir asks him to keep quiet.

Mishti is confused and calls up Kartik and Naira about all that has happened in her life. She tells them how Badi Dadi has chosen Kunal for her but she is confused about her decision.

But Kartik and Naira tell her to take it easy.

Abir goes to meet his mother and gives her Kunal's ticket for London that she had booked three days before his marriage was fixed. Meenakshi says she has chosen the girl who she thought was right for her son.



At the Maheshwari house, Jasmeet is talking to her husband over the phone when Varsha comes over. She asks Varsha to not let Mishti get married to Kunal but Kuhu says she is fine with it. Mishti apologises to Kuhu but the latter says she is happy and leaves.



At the Rajeshwari home, Abir's Mami gets worried as the decorator hasn't arrived for the sangeet preps.



Everyone tries to cheer up Mishti and make her understand that the boy they have chosen is the right match for her.

Rajeshwari is about to call Meenakshi when Mishti stops her and says needs time to think about the wedding. She also asks what if Kunal is not the right person for her.



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amyra angry with Kullfi



Mia tries to instigate Amyra by asking her to show her superiority amongst all of the contestants. Amyra insults Benaam group by way of pulling out goodies from their pockets.

She calls them illiterate, greedy, and poor. Kulfi gives her an apt reply. Amyra fumes in anger.



Panditji instigates Mahesh in opposition to Benaam group. He says Benaam group will quickly be out from the competition.

Mia praises Benaam group in the front of Mahesh. She motivates Mahesh to train them.



Kulfi becomes emotional seeing Amyra and Sikander. She manages to touch Sikander’s feet.

Mahesh starts teaching the kids. Kulfi happily follows his instructions.



Kulfi sings a song to motivate her buddies to provide their best performance. Mahesh comes there and is angry at the kids.

Kulfi apologizes to him. They request him to teach them.

Amyra is jealous on seeing Benaam group acting properly in the front of Mahesh.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suhasini Dadi learns about Gayu's pregnancy



The episode starts with Suhasini Dadi being worried for Naira and praying for her well being. She hopes the insect wasn't poisonous. She tries calling Kartik and Naira, but when she is unable to connect, Suhasini calls the driver and hears Kartik talking about Gayu's reports. She wonders what is wrong with Gayu.



After Gayu comes home, Rama takes her aside and Devyani suspects something fishy. She calls Naira and asks if everything is okay with Gayu. She tells her not to hide anything from her.



After Kartik and Naira return home, Purshottam discusses the project. When Naira suggests something, he praises her and asks Kartik to involve her in business. Naira refuses as she is handling a lot of things and leaves. Purshottam asks Kartik to motivate Naira. Naira hears Suhasini asking Surekha to go to the hospital and find out about Gayu's report. Suhasini sees Naira and asks if everything is okay with Gayu but she lies.



Later, Kartik and Naira call Gayu and Samarth and ask them to tell Dadi about Gayu's pregnancy. Gayu doesn't agree as this would hurt everyone's feelings. She says she is not comfortable revealing it to the family. Naira tells them that Dadi already doubts her so it will be better to tell her the truth. Naira is persistent to reveal the truth as she doesn't want to complicate things for her sister. While they are having the conversation, Suhasini is there as Naira had called her. After listening to them, Suhasini leaves.



Kartik and Naira look for Suhasini and get to know that she has gone to Singhania house. Gayu is worried about her Dadi. They arrive at the Singhania house and see Suhasini discussing the wedding. Dadi tells Naira and others that she will fulfill her duties even if she is not happy. Gayu rushes to her room and breaks down. She lashes out at Naira for not listening to her. She tells her that she doesn't like that Suhasini is mad at Naira because of her. The sisters hug it out.



Samarth meets Suhasini and tells her that he has no issue with Gayu's pregnancy but Suhasini tells that their society doesn't accept girls who are pregnant before marriage. Manish and others try to make her understand but Suhasini doesn't pay heed.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag and Prerna in danger



The episode starts with Prerna saying what will Komolika think when she finds us here together. He asks her to keep quiet. She shouts Komolika. He shuts her mouth. He says this fight is between you and Komolika, not between us. She shouts we are here in the same changing room. Komolika asks her to open the door. Prerna says it is not opening. Anurag looks on. Prerna tries and opens the door. She comes out and says we were in this small changing room together. Komolika looks inside. She says I think you have lost it. Anurag comes from the other changing room. He asks Prerna what are you doing here. Prerna asks what are you doing here, you were with me. He recalls jumping into other changing room. He says no baby, I came here on hearing you, is there any problem. Komolika says nothing. Anurag says I want you to wear this saree, this will look wonderful on you. Komolika says yes baby, why not, I will surely try it. Prerna, he is my husband, he got a dress for me. She goes. Anurag looks at Prerna and smiles.



Nivedita asks Mohini what’s the matter. Mohini asks what was happening, don’t give freedom to Anupam that he comes close to you. Nivedita says we are married, he is my husband. Mohini says he was caught with another woman in your bedroom. Nivedita says let's not talk about it. Mohini says he is trapping you. Anupam hears them. He says this isn’t true, I will prove to Nivedita that I love her a lot.



Prerna says you are a chameleon, you change colors to hide your truth. Anurag says I am your favourite, so you are attracted to me, you love me. She hits his foot with the door. She says I have to go buy jewellery for Shivani. He thinks I like her being close to me. She looks at him. He gives her a flying kiss. She signs to crush the kiss under her foot. She goes. He smiles and thinks you are my responsibility, I won’t let anything happen to my and your family, I wish to tell Komolika that I hate her. Komolika comes and asks where is Prerna. He says she left, you look beautiful. She says it is a villainous saree, I didn’t like it. He says I like it. She goes to change. He thinks you are actually a villain. The robbers come to the jewellery shop. Prerna and Shivani come to the same store and shop. The robbers get in and point guns. They threaten and shoot in air. Anurag hears the sound and asks Komolika did you hear anything. She says no, what happened. They see people running.



He recalls Prerna’s words and says I forgot my phone, I have to go in. He runs in while she stops him. The robbers scare people. They rob the store jewellery. Prerna and Shivani fight them and try to run. Anurag comes there and shouts Prerna. Prerna stops and says Anurag. Prerna and Shivani run back to see Anurag. Robber catches Anurag at gun point and asks Prerna not to try to escape. Anurag asks Prerna to just go. Prerna says no, I am coming. She hugs Anurag. He says it is all fine, why did you come back. Shivani looks on and smiles. She thinks they are made for each other, it is love, I wonder how Komolika came between them. Komolika says no, Anurag can fall in trouble, if I leave, he will think I m selfish, I can’t leave him alone. Anurag asks Prerna why did she not listen to him. She asks why did you come here, tell me. He says because I… She asks what. Shivani thinks tell her that you care for her.



Anurag thinks I care for you, but I can’t say. Prerna asks because I what. He asks did we come here for debate, think how to get out of here, we need to open the ropes first, we have to try as a team and we can do it, we can leave from here. They try and open to ropes. Komolika collides with the robber and scolds him. He hides the gun. He asks is it a diamond ring, it is good. She says thanks, it is perfectly okay, next time, be careful. She sees the gun and tries to run. He catches her and demands her to give the ring. She says no, its my engagement ring. He gets her to Anurag. She shouts leave me. Prerna hides her phone and tries to call police. She calls for help. She hides the phone. Prerna thinks someone will watch this and inform police, we will get saved.