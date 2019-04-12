Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Kumkum Bhagya: Dasi meets Pragya; Abhi misses her at the temple



The episode begins with Sahana and Prachi discussing Ranbir. Prachi keeps criticising Ranbir's lifestyle as he only spends time on football and girls. While Sahana keeps crushing hard on Ranbir, Prachi continues to state how he is a bad choice. Sahana dreams about how she will get married to Ranbir and have babies with him. Prachi tells Sahana that all he does is fight with her. Sahana then tells her that perhaps there might be some spark between Prachi and Ranbir.



At the temple, Abhi rushes back with a bottle of water for Pragya. But by then, Pragya has already left. He bumps into two ladies who start schooling him about spending less time on his phone. Abhi also gives it back to them and starts talking on his phone. Just then, Pragya starts climbing the stairs to the temple. They miss each other. Dasi is praying in the temple when Pragya also enters and stands next to her. Dasi finishes praying and turns to see that Pragya is standing next to her.



Dasi is shocked and happy to see Pragya next to her. She calls her out, and they start crying as they meet. She tells Pragya that Abhi is also here only, but Pragya is not ready to meet him yet. Pragya asks Dasi about Rheea to which she says that Rhea is doing well. However, Pragya starts running away. Abhi finally hears Dasi out, and she tells him that Pragya is there. Dasi tells him to go and meet her as soon as possible and bring her back. He runs to look for her. Rhea gives Aaliya a call about the situation at home. She is basically freaking out when Aaliya tells her that the security guy refused to help. Just then, Purab enters and she cuts the call abruptly.



Purab tells Aaliya that he doesn't want her to make Rhea like herself. They have an argument when their son enters the conference room. He sorts the situation but asks Purab why he married Aaliya if he has a problem with her. Rhea is leaving from college when she notices that posters of 'Chor' are stuck to her posters. Meanwhile, Abhi is chasing Pragya, who just enters a random person's car. Abhi is very close to Pragya but misses her.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan saves AJ



The episode starts with AJ’s body being in the idol. He tells Durga AJ is in the idol. Durga says don't kill him. Leave me. He puts a gun on her and says I will kill you too. No one is coming between me and Guddan. Look at Guddan. She doesn’t even know she is going to drown her husband with the idol.



Guddan says God please help me find AJ. He dupatta gets stuck. See says why do I feel like he is near? Is he around. She tries to pull her dupatta. Angat says to Durga his life is over. Guddan says AJ is near. Why can’t I feel it. AJ is in the water. Guddan puts hand in the water and sees the chunri she tied on his head. Guddan sees AJ drowning in water. She jumps in the water and takes him out. Guddan says AJ plaese open your eyes. She gives him quick CPR.



Angat gets the mandap ready in the house. He gets mad at Durga and everyone for not preparing things. Angat says to Laxmi where is Guddan. He throttles her. Durga says leave her. Are you crazy. He says I want Guddan right now. Angat screams and says Guddan.

Guddan comes and says how dare you scare my family. He says come with me. Guddan says I am your brother's wife. He says you have to marry me. He forces her to wear the chunri. He tries taking rounds with her. Guddan shoves him and says I will not marry you. He says you have to. Guddan picks up a trishul and says enough. Guddan says I was only silent because AJ’s life was in danger. Dadi comes and says no Guddan please. And you. Your tried harming Guddan. She is about to slap him. Angat shoves Dadi. Guddan holds her. Guddan says shame on you. You can’t scare me because my husband is safe. Angat says no, he is dead by now. I put him in the idol. Guddan puts the trishul on him and says enough. AJ comes in. AJ holds Angat’s hand.