Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer Proposes to Naina



The episode starts with Preeti being upset about studying for exams, Naina is thinking about something else, she tells her not to think so much and to go off to sleep. Naina can’t sleep as she is thinking of Sameer’s letter.



The next morning, Naina goes to Anand Chacha and tells him that Bela Aunty told him about the FD and she will study very hard and make him proud, she tells him that she is standing for the elections in college he tells her that she will win. She asks him if he is upset with her, he tells her no and asks her if she is done anything wrong.



Kartik taunts Naina to back off while Naina and her friend Kamya are doing posters for elections. Her friend gives a befitting reply and tells him to leave.



Sameer says Naina was tensed that day about her uncle being upset with her and I was thinking about my future plans with Naina after she broke up with Sharad.



Naina comes to the class and the flowers fall on her and Sameer proposes to her and tells that this is what she wants, she tells when did she say that she wants all this. He said then why you broke the marriage with Sharad, she tells him that she did because of her uncle.



Naina tells Sameer that Sharad had insulted her uncle and that’s why she took the decision, she tells him to forget their love story, as in this life it cannot be successful and tells him to forget everything and she leaves.



Munna is in tears, everyone else too, he hugs Sameer. Swati and Preeti leave to meet Naina.



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Tevars Finds Kullfi Will Playback For Amyra



The episode starts with Kullfi asking Tevar to help her find her father. Tevar gets emotional. Kulfi asks Tevar to sing to the best of his abilities. Tevar wants to sing just for Kullfi this time.



Sikandar takes away Kullfi with him. Tevar cries for his daughter, Amyra, and Kullfi cheers for Tevar's performance. Lovely wonders if her plan was successful.



Tevar finds out that Lovely is using Kullfi’s voice for Amyra’s success. He gets a big shock. He doesn’t want anyone to use Kullfi’s song. Tevar gets angry and decides to throw Amyra out of the concert since she isn’t talented.



He confronts Sikandar for using Kullfi’s voice for his daughter. He taunts Sikandar for his drama and Amyra’s cheat.



He applauds Sikandar for deceiving his own talents, his art, and music. Sikandar feels more guilty when Tevar shows him the mirror of flaws. He asks Sikandar not to use Kullfi. He tells Tevar that he would have stopped this concert, but he is helpless.



Amyra and Kulfi are practicing. Amyra is cheating with lyrics on her hands, Tevar walks to the dressing room and sees them, Sikander is upset, Tevar thinks so they using my daughter to make their daughter a star.



Tevar tells Sikandar that he used to take him as an inspiration but what he doing is wrong he is taking advantage of Kullfi.



Sikandar gets aggressive but stops himself, Sikandar says I wish I could stop it, Sikandar says a father is helpless, Kullfi takes me as a guru, but she is mine, but for Amyra I have to do it, you won’t understand you aren’t a father. Tevar says you call your daughter your weakness but mine is my strength.

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta Comes to Meet Karan



The episode starts with Sherlyn’s mum telling Kareena to do out of court settlement with Manisha and get Karan out soon, Kareena tells her that she knows all this is happening for money she will do it and then teach Manisha a lesson.



Karan is taken out as someone has come to meet him, and he thinks its Preeta, but to his surprise sees Prithvi there. Prithvi starts to express his feelings about how happy he is to see Karan in jail. He tells him that outside people are talking all bad things about him and calling him a rapist.



Karan asks him if he has done all this, he tells him by now you know I am smart and I know you want to record my confession but when I have not done anything, then why should I accept anything.



Prithvi says that Karan is beating him only because he is letting him, and if he hurts him then Preeta will be the one to bandage him and calls the clerk who then takes Prithvi away.



The police are not allowing Srishti and Preeta to go in, that's when Srishti somehow convinces the policemen and they allow them to go.



They see Karan and Srishti tells him not to worry, and they know that he is innocent, and he didn’t need to worry. He tells that he knows his friends and family knows he is innocent but the rest of the people think of him a rapist.



Preeta tells him not to think about what other people think of him and she is with him and promises to take him out of here.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Kartik Bump Into Each Other



The episode starts with Naksh suggesting Naira to get separated from Kartik not only in the papers but from the depths of her heart also, she tells she is trying her best. Her inner voice tells her that her brother is right and she needs to move on now.



Suhasini is not keeping well, and she is about to fall due to dizziness when Kartik comes to help her, she tells him that she doesn’t need his help and to go from here. He tells her will leave her alone but after taking her to the doctor.



Naira comes to meet the doctor, he tells her that with a small surgery and physiotherapy treatment her leg can be fine and she will be able to dance again, Naira is very happy to hear this and dials Kartik number to share the good news with him, but then she realizes they are divorced and she cuts the phone.



In the hospital, Kartik and Naira bump into each other, Naira ask him what he is doing here he tells her that Suhasini is not keeping well so he brought her for a checkup.



He asks her why she has come here she is about to tell the reason when Suhasini comes from checkup and is shocked to see them together.



Naira hides from Suhasini and Kartik leaves from there though he wanted to stay back and talk to Naira.



Devyani and Rajshri say that since Raksha Bandhan is coming, it will change the atmosphere of the house.



Mansi and Kirti may celebrate it as they wish. But Naira is still stuck to her will of a unique celebration of Raksha Bandhan. Naira comes there and listens to their arguments over Naira’s grief. Naira moves ahead and requests Rajshri to handle the matter. Rajshri moves ahead and says that Mansi and Kirti both will celebrate Raksha Bandhan but will think where to celebrate.



Kumkum Bhagya: Kaira Tells the Truth to Pragya



The episode starts with Abhi asking Pragya why there is no picture of her in the room, Pragya tells Abhi that this is King's room, he will do as he wants. Abhi asks her if she wants anything, she tells him that King will come and take care of her. Abhi leaves.



Abhi tells Purab why does Pragya always have to take King's name when she knows it hurts me, what would happen if I was there with her for some time.



Tanu tells Aaliya that her plan to kill Pragya failed, Aaliya asks Tanu why did King have to go the police station, Tanu tells her that he might have gone for some work, Aaliya says it fine until there is no danger for us, Tany tells her that she is thinking a lot and leaves.



Chachi is very upset that no one informed her about the accident, Kaira comes there and takes care of Pragya which reminds her of her mom. King says that Kaira knows to cheer and change everyone’s mood. Pragya says she just like a father and wonder how Abhi will feel when he comes to know that Kaira is his child.



King calls Abhi to meet, and Abhi agrees to meet King.



Kaira brings soup for Pragya and tells her that she was in the police station as she witnessed a murder, she tells that she heard King telling the driver that someone had dropped the chandelier on her purposely and now the police have started to investigate the case.



Pragya is worried about, that if during the investigation if Abhi comes to know that Kaira is his daughter, he will take her away from Pragya.



Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi and Virat’s Engagement



The episode starts with Virat saying what happened? Arohi recalls her days when she married Deep. Mausi tells Virat and Arohi that they are forgetting something and that they should first do a puja, and then get engaged, Virat says that’s right and tells Arohi to come along with him.



Arohi says to Virat I am not feeling well. she runs upstairs. Mausi says I will see her. Surekha says I will don’t worry. Tara says to Virat will you even do this engagement today or not? She doesn’t look happy. Arohi is crying in her room.



Arohi says I am missing my parents. Surekha says why are you doing all this. Virat is not the right man for you. Arohi says you know about him but not me. You didn’t tell me that day either. Please tell me what you know



Arohi comes downstairs. Virat says are you okay? She says she is fine now. Virat is about to make her wear the ring when he asks her about her ring she says she doesn’t know where it and it must have fallen down somewhere.



Mausi calls someone and says execute the plan. Tara says she must have left it in the room. I will find it. everyone looks for the ring.



Tara comes with ring and says here it is. We shouldn’t delay it anymore. Virat says thank God. We will get married on time. Thank you Arohi.



Arohi sees laser on Virat. She says this is of gun? Is it deep who is doing this? He doesn’t want me to know anything. He will kill Virat? Virat says lets start. He is about to make Arohi wear the ring. Deep points gun at Virat. A girl comes in and says stop. This engagement can’t happen. Everyone is dazed.



Ishqbaaz: Anika Locked in Safe; Shivaay Saves Her



The episode starts with Anika feeling allergic to lily flowers. Shivaay orders Khanna to take them out, he informs them that the flowers are for 25 lakhs he tells he doesn’t care and Anika’s well being is more important.



Ankia tells Shivaay that it does make a difference to him as he can just give away 25 lakhs of flowers like that. He tells her that if anyone was in his place he would have done the same.



Anika and Shivaay are scared as they have seen a cockroach and Shivaay faints looking at it, Anika comes to him and says that this was a prank and she wanted to see how it affects him or no.



He wakes up and tells Anika that he was also playing a prank on her. Priyanka requests Anika to help her and asks her to keep the jewelry in the safe. She tells her that the room gets locked automatically so she’ll get trapped so to put the stopper. It may cause trouble. Anika takes the jewelry.



Anika gets trapped and everyone starts to find her. Finally, Shivaay finds her in the safe and scolds her for being so careless.



Priyanka comes and says that it’s not her fault and she had told Anika to keep the jewelry inside.



Tia, in her room, angrily smashes and breaks stuff as she is upset about not being able to be with Shivaay, and he married Anika instead. Daksh intervenes but is slapped by her sister. Then he consoles her that she will get what she wants by eliminating Anika from Shivaay’s life, and then Shivaay will be hers.



Upon realizing his mistake, Shivaay goes to Anika by the poolside and apologizes for his outburst. He says that he’ll do anything to make her happy again to which she starts pulling his leg. Shivaay gets a little angry and leaves.



Ishq Subhan Allah: Nilofar Is Dead



The episode starts with a reporter saying that police found a girl on road injured, she was stabbed by a knife. Everyone watches the news. Zeenat blames Zara for Nilofar's situation. Irfan asks Kabir that I want your suggestion on Zara’s resignation. Kabir says what can I say? It’s your decision.



Khalid tells one of the board members that what Zara did was very wrong and now I think that Kabir will divorce her. Kabir comes there and asks what the matter is. Khalid tells him how selfish Zara is as she left Nilofar in that state and went to fight Abida’s case to have all the praises for herself.



Kabir gets angry and goes to hit him when Irfan stops him from doing it. Khalid shows him a video where Zeenat is blaming Zara for Nilofar’s condition. Kabir tells Khalid and the rest of the members to leave. Kabir tells Irfan that it must be a conspiracy against Zara and he will take care of it.



Zara recalls how Nilofar had forced her to leave, she regrets not taking her to the hospital. Kabir comes to meet Zara, she panics and tells him how selfish she is, as she didn’t think of Nilofar he tells her to calm down and assures that he is there with her and she didn’t worry.



Hashmi says to his man that it’s time to drag the issues, make this a big problem, the man says we can make it a big issue to destroy Zara but it can hurt Kabir’s image too.



Wasim tells Miraj to go underground as if Nilofar comes into conscious she will tell out his name, he tells him that he is not going anywhere, as he as to take revenge from Zara and Kabir.



Kabir goes and addresses the media. He defends Zara and tells the media that they all know what kind of girl Zara is and she can never do something like that, Zara is happy to see what Kabir thinks of her.



Zara tells Kabir that she is ready to sacrifice anything from him, he asks her what she can sacrifice? She tells him that she will change her thoughts and the way she is, he tells her that if she does so then they can live happily.



Someone comes and injects something in Nilofar’s IV, the doctor comes there to check and declares her dead.



He gets a call from someone who informs him that Nilofar is dead, he and Zara are shocked to know it.



Shahbaz says before another storm surrounds you, do Nilofar’s last rituals and end this matter, wish Nilofar wouldn’t have to see death like this and we had to answer people. Kabir tells that Zara hasn’t done anything. He says I am a priest you only tell if she was wrong would I have supported her?



Bepannaah: Aditya and Arshad Have a Cooking Competition



The episode starts with Zoya happily celebrating Eid with her family, Aditya, and Arshad. Everyone wishes each other and gets in the celebration mood. Aditya gifts a special souvenir to Zoya. He wishes Zoya understands his feelings.



Aditya thinks about Zoya, everyone wishes Eid to each other, Aditya gifts a present to Wasim but he doesn’t take it and tells Zoya to give it to an NGO which disappoints Aditya.



Anjana searches for Sakshi’s phone but is unable to find it. Aditya tells Zoya’s mom that he wants a wife like her, Zoya tells him not to flirt with his mother or else Wasim will come and scold Aditya, he tells her not to threaten him.



Aditya says that he is not scared of him. Wasim comes, he says who is not scared of whom. Zoya tells that Aditya is saying he is not scared of anyone. Wasim says that he will be cooking today. Aditya says that he knows to make biryani.



Arjun says that Bhai makes the best biryani. Arshad comes there he tells Wasim even he knows to cook well. Wasim tells that there should be a competition between Aditya and Arshad.



Aditya accepts the challenge. Noor goes to her room and thinks that Zoya is in the bathroom, she tells her to make Aditya win. Arshad comes from the washroom. Noor ignores him and goes. He thinks that he has to make the whole family accept him.



Aditya and Arshad start cooking. Wasim tells Aditya that he should give up as Arshad has almost completed.



Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Param Traps Raman and Ishita



The episode starts with Ishita praying for the safety of Simmi and Pihu. Ishita tells Raman everything is fine and not to come into the cave, she also tells him that stones have fallen down and have become a wall.



Ishita tells Raman not to come into the cave, as then when someone will come for help, they won’t know where they are. Raman puts a sign there for people to know where they are and jumps into the cave.



Param sees Shagun and everyone coming and runs away from there. Bhala and Mani catch him and beat him up. Param tells them that he hasn’t done anything, and they fell into the cave, Ruhi tells villagers that Parmeet is their enemy, he is a liar, help us in finding our people.



The lady tells the villagers what are they doing here they should go and help Ishita as she was badly injured, and she said that he family had fallen into a cave near the mountains, Mani says we should go there.



Mani tells Param that if he wants to get saved he should take them to the cave where Ishita and family are stuck. Param tries to misleads them, but Ruhi sees Raman's shirt there with blood, and call everyone there. They tie Param to the tree.



Raman breaks the walls with an axe, and Ishita gets Pihu and Simmi out, Ishita thanks Simmi for saving Pihu, Simmi asks for forgiveness, Raman hugs her and tells her to forget what has happened.



Raman tells Simmi to go out first, she goes, Simmi is pulled up and says that Raman and Ishita are stuck down. Ishita tells Raman not to worry their family will save them.



Patam takes a stick and makes the big boulder fall. Simmi says Param kidnapped Pihu. They see the boulders rolling down. They get shocked. Ishita sees the stones rolling down, the cave get closed and everyone is shocked.