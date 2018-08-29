Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Did you miss an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on the written updates on all the shows you love.

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Virat Shakes Hands With Tara

The episode starts with Aarohi imagining that she is shooting Virat. Virat comes there and asks Anjali if she is fine. She says she is ok. Aarohi asks him what happened on 20th February but he reminds her that they had decided they would not talk about that day. Aarohi gets angry and tells Virat that he doesn’t love her and that’s why he is hiding things from her.

Virat comes and puts a gun on Tara and tells her that he knows that she is not Aarohi and she is Tara and she is his sister and he can recognize her easily. She asks him whether he will kill his sister. He says he has come to join hands with her as they are siblings. She tells him that they were always a team.

Aarohi is walking and Deep holds her hands and asks her if she is Aarohi or Anjali, she bites his hand and runs away. She collides with Virat. The inspector has come to investigate Nisha and says that she was last seen in their party and tells the constable to search the house.

The constable comes and tells them that they have found the dead body of Nisha. Aarohi is shocked to hear this and they suspect Virat as the murderer. Virat asks for some proof to prove that. Deep tells Virat to stay away from Anjali he tells him that he knows that he has killed Nisha.

Aarohi tells Virat that they won’t get married until he proves himself innocent.

Bepannaah: Zoya Gets Stuck in Riots

The episode starts with Wasim looking at Aditya as he steps out and tells himself that this time he won’t allow Zoya to take any wrong decisions and will take the right decision for her.

Aditya comes and asks Noor about Zoya. She tells him that she has gone to Bharat Nagar to deliver some food. He tells her that his mom informed him to stay away from that area as there are riots happening there.

Aditya blames himself for putting them in trouble for the fake call that he did. Wasim tries to call Zoya and Arshad but their numbers are unreachable.

Aditya tells Arjun that since he has put them in trouble he will only bring them back safe and tells Wasim that he as two choices. Either he comes with him to search for Zoya or he can sit at home and wait for Zoya to come. Wasim agrees to go along with Aditya.

Zoya is shocked to see the streets empty. She sees some people fighting when someone pulls her into the garage. It's Javed Bhai for whom she had brought some food, and he informs her about the riots.

Arshad in the hospital comes to know that someone played a prank on him, and there was no emergency in the hospital. That’s when injured people come and tell the doctors and nurses to treat them, and he comes to know that there are riots happening outside.

Aditya and Wasim reach the spot and try to convince the policemen to let them go further, but they refuse. By then, Wasim gets hit with a bottle and Aditya tells Arjun to take him home and he assures him that he will get Zoya back safe and sound.

Javed Bhai tells Zoya that such riots have never happened here and he is shocked to see what’s happened to this place. Rioters hit at the garage’s gate.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kirti Refuses to Tie Rakhi to Kartik

The episode starts with both the families meeting for Raksha Bandhan. Kartik in his mind thanks Rukmani for bringing the family together. Suhasini finds Kirti missing and asks where she is. That’s when everyone informs her that she has gone to her ashram to meet Dadi, which upsets everyone.

Luv and Kush are sad that they will get one less Rakhi. Naksh tells him that Kirti has sent them rakhis and a letter. He reads the letter where Kirti says that she had to go as Dadi was alone and she tells Kartik that she won’t be tying rakhi for him as her mind is upset with him.

Rukmani thanks everyone as they agreed to celebrate Raksha Bandhan together. Suhasini replies that they had to come as she had blackmailed them. Rukmani defends herself and says that she didn’t blackmail and she just wanted the family to celebrate together. An argument between Suwarna and Devyani heats up the environment.

Naira and Kartik tell them not to fight with each other and blame them for the situation that they are in. Suwarna says that nothing can be normal now. Devyani agrees with Suwarna and says that from today the families will do everything separately. Everything among them is finished.

Everyone is shocked to hear this. Naksh tells them to stop fighting and reminds them that they have come for a celebration, and then they all proceed to the function.

The celebrations start. Kartik and Naira look at each other and have a romantic moment, Suwarna thanks Rajshri and apologizes as she felt hurt at her resentment.

Aashi requests Kartik to accompany her for a function. Kartik makes some excuses and leaves. Naira tells Aashi not to force Kartik, Aashi apologizes and Naira too tells her sorry to have interfered in their matter.

The ritual of Raksha Bandhan begins. All sisters tie rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and they have a joyful celebration. Raksha Bandhan replaces the sorrow with joy. Naira falls into Kartik’s arms. Suwarna feels bad to see them together.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Tevar and Sikandar fight for Kullfi

The episode starts with Sikandar yelling at Tevar that how can you claim that Kullfi is your daughter. Tevar tells him that he didn’t know that he had a daughter and the girl whom he loved told him that Kullfi was his daughter. Kullfi says how is it possible, my mother is dead. Sikandar says you will tell anything and I will give you Kullfi. You will have to prove it to me.

Mahindar says that this guy is lying. Tevar says enough is enough and I will take Kullfi from here. Sikandar warns him and says that he is a friend. That’s why he is allowing him to stand here.

Tevar tells them to go and ask Kullfi’s aunt the truth. Kullfi says that she knows that her aunt is lying, as in the past, she did some mean things to her. Mahindar recollects his Mami has asked money from him. Mahindar says that Tevar wants to use Kullfi's talent.

Tevar asks who are you to stop me. Sikandar says I am everything for her, her father, mother, and her guru.

Tevar talks to Kullfi and tells her to believe him, but she pleads with him and tells him that he is a very nice person, but after her experience with David, she will only believe and do what Sikandar tells her to do and she hugs him.

Tevar confronts Lovely, and she tells him to give some time. She promises him that he will get his daughter Kullfi.

Kullfi cries and tells Sikandar that all this while, she wanted to meet her father but she doesn’t feel like Tevar is her father, as the description her mother gave he is not like that, but Sikandar is just like what her mom described to her.

Mahindar tells Lovely don’t you blackmail me over Amyra. Lovely tells Mahindar again you want to tell Sikandar, if Kullfi lives with Tevar, she will be happy, I have found out this solution for all, please let me do this.

Kumkum Bhagya: Police Question Tanu

The episode starts with Robin revealing to Tanu that Kiara had witnessed the murder of John. She gets tensed and tells that first it was Pragya that she had to deal with and now her daughter. She says she needs to do something.

Everyone in Abhi’s place is tensed that the cops are coming home.

The inspector comes along with Abhi and tells the family that they have come to investigate the case of what happened to Pragya, which was not an accident but an attempt to murder. The police cross-question Abhi as to why was Pragya called when King is his rival. He tells them that Tanu had invited them.

The inspector tells the constable to take fingerprints, Tanu gets tensed as she knows she has left some fingerprints before she tried to cut the rope. The cops collect the fingerprints and find the rope that was cut. Abhi thinks about what King told him as to whether this was Tanu’s plans or no.

The police take Tanu to the police station for questioning and they tell her that she is the prime suspect as she looks very worried and they think she has some hand in this, Tanu defends herself by saying there is no truth to it.

King asks Pragya why she doesn’t want Kiara to help the police in finding the culprits. she tells him that if someone tried to kill her then they would also try to harm Kiara and she does not want anything to happen to her.

King tells that until he is there with them nothing can ever happen to them.

Ishqbaaaz: Daksh Harms Anika

The episode starts with Shivaay being shocked to see that he is sleeping on Anika’s lap and regrets becoming weak in front of Anika.

Anika comes out of the auto and sees the message that shows 30th floor. She looks at the building and goes inside.

Shivaay asks Gauri where is Anika she tells she doesn’t know. Anika reaches the room and calls out to Nikhil but is shocked to see Daksh there. She asks him what he is doing here. He tells her that Nikhil was on his side and what a fool she is to think that Nikhil would be here.

Shivaay is affected by not having Anika around and he is irritated as he doesn’t want to feel this way. He senses that she might be in trouble. Daksh tells Anika that he has come for revenge and he will kill her today. She pushes him away and runs for her life.

Shivaay calls Anika. The phone falls down but it gets switched on and Shivaay hears a sound. He hears Daksh’s voice and panics. He says that he won't let anything happen to Anika, and he rushes to save her.

Anika is hiding in a room under the table. Daksh comes there and tells her that not to waste her and his time and to come out from where ever she is hiding.

Shivaay calls the commissioner and informs him that the place is somewhere near the airport as when he had called Anika he had heard the sound of a plane. Anika gets a way to escape but her dress gets stuck and she is trying to take it out. Shivaay says that he will save Anika no matter what.

Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi Tells Sarla Everything

The episode starts with Srishti and Preeta hugging Karan before they leave. Karan thinks of the good moments he has had with Preeta. Prithvi says that Preeta only belongs to him and he will not lose her, he passes Sherlyn without noticing her who is also saying that she will not lose Prithvi to her.

Karan says that he is feeling good after meeting Preeta and now he has got the courage to fight this case and prove himself innocent.

Rakhi gets a call from Sarla and she tells her to be strong and she knows that Karan has not done anything and she is with them. She tells Rakhi if she wants any kind of help they will always there with them. Rakhi thanks Sarla for the support.

Preeta and Srishti are looking for an auto to go home when Sherlyn comes and pushes Preeta and pretends that she didn’t see her. Srishti sees this and gets angry and she pushes Sherlyn down and tells her to behave.

Sherlyn tells that this is the way Sarla has brought up her kid, Preeta gets angry after hearing this, and warns Sherlyn to stay away from her and not to dare say anything about her mother.

Sarla is angry with Preeta and Srishti that they had gone to the police station without informing her, she says why don’t they listen to her. Preeta tries to make her understand but she refuses to listen to her.

Preeta then tells everything to Sarla about how someone is framing Karan and how someone locked her in the bathroom so that she doesn’t go and save Karan, she tells Sarla that someone is doing all this to seek revenge from Karan.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Param Blasts Dynamite

The episode starts with Ishita telling Raman that he can’t leave her and go. The rescue team tells Ishita that they are drilling the cave. She tells them that Raman’s health is worse and his pulse is very low. Mani tells her that they are sending the necessities for her.

Ishita puts the oxygen mask around Raman, and he gains consciousness. She tells him that the rescue team is coming to save them.

A man enters the cave and saves Raman and Ishita, they take Raman in the ambulance. Param sees a dynamite and says this is the best time to kill them or else he will fall into trouble.

Param disguises himself as a rescue team member. Raman notices him and wonders what he is doing here. He sees the dynamite and tells Ishita to stop everyone. He takes the dynamite and runs away and Ishita also runs behind him and Param then blasts the dynamite and everyone rushes to see Ishita and Raman.

Simmi sees Param and goes and catches him and slaps him saying that she knows that he is done all this. He tries to run away but then the police shoot him on his leg and he is caught by the police.

Ishq Subhan Allah: All Proof Against Zara

The episode starts with Salma calling Zara and asking what is going on. She tells her mother not to worry and she is coming to meet her and will tell her everything then.

Kabir comes to the car and sees Zara missing. He gets worried, some people come and protest against Zara and tell Kabir that he should leave Zara and divorce her, Kabir defends Zara and tells them Zara hasn’t done anything and she is innocent. Someone throws a stone at Zara and she gets hurt and Kabir runs to catch him and Zara also follows him but then later she is unable to find him.

Zara comes to the police station and tells them that she needs help as Kabir is in danger and those people will harm him. The police ask her how she got injured she tells them that someone threw a stone on her, the police say that he will send the constable to help Kabir you can’t go as we need to interrogate you as we have some proof against you.

They show her the post-mortem report and she tells them that she has no clue about it. The police arrest Zara and inform Kabir about it and he is shocked to know that his wife is arrested.

He comes to the police station and sees Zara arrested. He hugs her and tells her that everything will be fine. He asks the inspector on what basis have they arrested the police says the CCTV footage shows someone in a veil going inside and the ward boy has confirmed it was Zara, Kabir tells them that anyone can buy a ward boy as they are poor and will do anything for money.

The police say what about the fingerprints that they have got. Kabir says that anyone can put false blame on her. The police say to take Zara in jail, Kabir tells them to stop as has got anticipatory bail and he just wanted to see what proof the police had against Zara. The police release Zara.

Zara tells Kabir to divorce her because people are using her against Kabir and spoiling his name in front of everyone. After her pestering so much he finally agrees and tells her it will come with a condition.

Kabir comes home and tells Shahbaz that he will divorce Zara but on one condition, and that is if he finds a proof against Zara. Zara proudly smiles at him.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Sameer Confronts Chachaji

The episode starts with the principal telling Sameer that this is college and you have to abide by rules, he tells her that if someone is hitting a girl he can’t keep quiet. The principal gives him a warning and tells him to leave.

Sharad meets Anand Chachaji and tells him in front of the whole society that she has a boyfriend in college and she had sent him to hit him, and he comes from a well-mannered family. Anand Chachaji apologizes to him but he says that Naina should say sorry to him.

Naina is upset as she feels that everything that is happening with her family and Sameer is because of her. Preeti tells her that she will speak to her father and will tell him what Sharad did today then he will only break the marriage.

Sameer is on his way back home when he meets Anand, and he tells Sameer that he is a very bad boy and what he heard about him was right. Sameer tells him that what he did was right as Sharad tried to hit Naina. He tells him that Naina left him because she loves her family, and in return, her family is not doing right with her. Anand is shocked to know to what Sharad has done.

Naina and Preeti at home discuss Sharad and Preeti assures Naina that if she tells her father about Sharad he will stop the marriage. She tells her that Sameer loves you and he can do anything for you if before marriage only Sharad is behaving like this with then imagine after marriage what he will do with you.

Naina tells Preeti that Anand Chachaji will only think good about her and takes a promise from Preeti that she won’t tell him anything. Anand is hearing everything and then comes inside the room.

Munna tells Sameer that Naina always likes to hurt people. Pandit tells Sameer that post the break up with Sharad, Naina will come back to him. Sameer promises that from now Naina will always be just his friend and no one will come in between them.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Kunal Is Rude to Mauli

The episode starts with Kunal coming to Nandini’s house to take the keys that he had left. As he leaves he tells Nandini that he had brought a gift for her but he couldn’t give it and he gives her a statue of a girl and tells her that she is like this who is going to start a new life and she tells him that her new life is only filled with loneliness.

Mauli is waiting in the car and notices that Kunal is upset and wonders what would be the reason for it. Nandini’s doorbell rings and she sees Rajdeep and she is shocked, and as he tries to enter the house she slams the door and starts crying out of fear. Rajdeep tells her that where will she go, she has to come back to him.

Mauli romances Kunal and he imagines Nandini and pushes her away, she is shocked to see his reaction. She asks what is the matter he tells her that she can’t know everything and leaves from there. Mauli is shocked to see this change.

Kunal regrets shouting at Mauli and tells himself that he needs to control his emotions and not behave like this with Mauli. Nandini wants to call Mauli and Kunal and to let them know what has happened but then she realizes that she needs to handle things by herself and not trouble them.

The next day, Kunal apologizes to Mauli and tells her that he reacted that way because he was tensed, and he has some work pressure, Mali tells him that she understands his problems.

Kunal leaves for Pune for some work, Mauli comes to meet Nandini and tells her that Kunal is gone to Pune, she thinks she needs to give Kunal time and decides to call him, Kunal and Mauli have a romantic conversation that makes Nandini uncomfortable.