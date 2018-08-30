Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete Written Update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favorite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amayra Decides to Leave Home

The episode starts with Kullfi complaining to Sikandar that her mother’s bag is lost and now she will never know the truth about her father. Sikandar tells her that truth shall come out someday and not to worry. He compliments Kullfi for the big task that she did today by singing on the stage in front of everyone. Mohindar comes to know that Lovely has misguided Tevar into believing that Kullfi is his daughter. He confronts Lovely and she defends herself by saying that Kullfi will get a father but Amyra will lose everything.

Lovely hears Sikandar taking an appointment for the DNA tests and she says that she needs to stop him. The next morning, Sikandar’s mother sees Amyra sleeping on the bench of a garden and asks her why she is sleeping here, Amyra remembers how she was locked in the makeup room and how no one noticed and left her and went.

Mohindar is about to tell Kullfi’s truth to Sikandar when his mother comes along with Amyra and everyone is shocked to see her in that state. She tells Sikandar that she knows that he has done this on purpose as he wanted to sing with Kullfi, She says when Kullfi had gone missing everyone was bothered for her, but when she was away for a night no one was bothered for her.

She tells Cutie that she wants to stay with her and not stay here anymore. Everyone tries to stop her but she doesn’t listen to them and leaves with Cutie.

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi’s Parents Are Her Target

The episode starts with Aarohi crying aloud and saying that because of her someone died today. Aarohi tells Chawani that she is worried for him, Surekha tells her to send him to her place as he will be safe there. He leaves along with her.

Aarohi comes to her room and sees her room empty and she wonders where her stuff went away. Deep comes there and tells her that he has packed everything and now since she has called off the engagement she need not stay here.

Virat comes there and tells that this is his house and he will find proof that will prove he is innocent. He tells Aarohi to come inside with him and tells her that no one can push you out as you are pregnant with my child.

Tara comes and blames Virat that he cheated her again, he tells her that he is concerned for Anjali as she is pregnant and that’s why he can’t let her go. Tara sees Aarohi going out and says she is pregnant. I got to know this in the asylum but at that time Virat was in jail. So, is that baby Virat’s or someone else’s?

Malik tells Aarohi that she is smart and that Virat was not her target, he tells her to sit in the car. She is brought to a place and she is given a loaded revolver and is ordered to shoot, she is shocked to see her parents tied there, and she understands that this was Anjali’s task and that’s why Deep gave her this face.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik’s Marriage Truth Revealed in Front of Everyone

The episode starts with both families celebrating Raksha Bandhan joyfully. Everybody is dancing, when Naira accidentally falls on Kartik. Suwarna gets angry and shouts at Naira, when Rajshri comes and tells her not to simply say anything to Naira for the sake of saying it as she knows it wasn’t done deliberately.

Suwarna is talking to Anjali about Ashi and Kartik’s wedding when Ashi’s boyfriend overhears her conversation. He goes to the party and tries to talk to Ashi, but she tells him that she cannot talk to him in front of everyone.

He tells her that he needs to speak something important and by mistake, he switches on the mike button and tells her that Suwarna is planning for Kartik and Ashi’s marriage and everyone is shocked to hear it.

Everyone starts to ask Suwarna if this is true, she doesn’t answer. Kartik goes ahead and asks if this is true, she tells him she was going to tell him but he tells her to stop. Naira comes to know that Kartik didn’t know anything.

Kartik leaves and Naira follows him. Rajshri keeps scolding Suwarna as to how she could she think of this before Kartik and Naira’s divorce took place when everyone was praying for their relationship to be saved. She tries to make Suwarna realize she has made a mistake.

Kartik apologizes to Naira as he knows the pain that she must be going after knowing this. She tells him she knew about it but didn’t tell him to avoid further complications.

Rajshri continues her attempts to make Suwarna realize that she’s doing wrong. But the bandages of Shubham’s death over Suwarna’s eyes are not easy to be removed. And while Rajshri is talking, Suwarna faints and is taken to the hospital. Rajshri still has a hope to rebuild Kartik and Naira’s relation.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Aaliya Get Into a Fight

The episode starts with Abhi telling the cops that he will not leave the person who tried to attack. Tanu is worried after hearing this, as she knows that Abhi had seen her hiding behind the curtains and he will go to any extent to find the culprit.

Abhi thinks as to what King had told him that John knew who was behind Pragya’s accident and he goes to find Robin so that he could talk to him, but he comes to know that he is on leave.

As Abhi is leaving the house Aaliya stops him and tells him that Pragya is a bad omen for the house, to which Abhi gets angry and tells her to be in her limit. She tells him not for forget that Tanu is his wife and not Pragya.

Abhi gives a mind-blowing performance on stage, which is a huge success.

Mitali is figuring out how the chandelier fell down and she has come to know that two people were involved in it, Aaliya hears the conversation and gets worried.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Kunal and Nandini Confess Love for Each Other

The episode starts with Kunal reaching the venue of the conference, and he sees a birthday party going and he remembers Nandini's birthday party. Nandini recalls what Mauli told her about Kunal and how she would not be able to live without him.

Nandini hears her one side of the inner voice that tells her to go and get Kunal as she loves him very much and falling in love is not a bad thing. The other side of her inner voice says that she is doing something wrong as Mauli is her best friend and she has done so much for her.

Nandini is confused and decides to leave the city and go to Lucknow before things go out of hand and the situation worsens.

Nandini calls the broker and says that she is vacating the house as she is leaving for Lucknow. Kunal gets a call from the broker who informs him about the same.

Kunal and Mauli both are calling Nandini but she doesn’t pick up the phone. Kunal says that he needs to go and stop Nandini before it too late.

Nandini is all set to leave and she writes as a heartfelt letter for Mauli where she thanks her for that she has done and she would be a best friend for life.

Nandini just leaves and Kunal reaches her apartment. He keeps ringing the doorbell and when there is no response he goes down and the watchman informs him that Nandini has just left.

Kunal rushes to the bus stop. Nandini is in the waiting room and she has already bought a ticket to Lucknow, the announcement of the bus leaving is made, and as Nandini is about to leave the room Kunal come there and closes the door. He is happy to see her there.

He tells Nandini that sometimes feelings cannot be controlled and there is nothing wrong with it. She tells him that she never knew that someone would love her more than herself.

Kunal tells that she is his reality and confesses his love for her, and then holds her hand and comes out of the waiting room.

Kundali Bhagya: Sarla Scolds Preeta for Helping Karan

The episode starts with Sarla shouting at Preeta as she went to meet Karan without her consent. Preeta tries to explain but she refuses to hear anything. She gives Preeta an ultimatum where she as to choose between Karan and her mother. Preeta is shocked to hear this and she requests Prithvi to leave her alone for some time.

Dadi wants to meet Karan, so the family takes her there, she gets emotional seeing Karan and he tells her not to worry and that he is fine. As the family leaves, Karan asks Rishab to come with the lawyer as he has something to tell him.

Sarla is very angry and Dadi comes and tells her that what she did was very wrong and she shouldn’t have spoken to the kids like that. Sarla said that she was only trying to protect Preeta from the insults that will come to her after she helps Karan.

Preeta tells Srishti that she didn’t except her mom to get so angry and she didn’t want to hurt her. Srishti tells that this is because of Prithvi and he has brainwashed our mom, can’t you see that, Preeta tells her that she knows that as such behavior is expected from him but she is shocked to see her mom’s reaction.

Karan thinks about Preeta as to how she is supporting to him and he tells himself that he needs to get out from here as soon as possible so that he can save Preeta from Prithvi as he doesn’t trust him at all.

Bepannaah: Aditya Saves Zoya

The episode starts with rioters hitting at the door of the garage. Sunita panics and is upset that she has no right to marry a Muslim guy. Zoya calms her down. It is your right to marry the guy of your choice. Don’t let anyone snatch it away from you.

Arshad is checking a child who has been injured when the rioters come inside and threaten Arshad to not do the treatment of the child, he tells he is a doctor first and he doesn’t see religion. They are about to stab him when Aditya comes there and stops them, and he tells them that his religion preaches to save people’s lives and not see who is Hindu or Muslim. The rioters leave.

Aditya asks Arshad where he had left Zoya. He tells him that he knows a road that will take them to Bharat Nagar. They reach there and the police don’t allow them to go, there is a blast that takes place and Aditya screams for Zoya and jumps the barricades and goes to save her.

The rioters manage to come inside the garage and Zoya says something in Urdu and tells them that even her religion preaches peace and not violence, and her religion tells her to save people and not to kill them.

Everyone at home sees the news and gets worried. The rioters lift the sword to kill Zoya when Aditya comes there and saves her. He has a big fight with them, Zoya tells everyone that they need to fight for themselves now.

They pick up the weapons and starts fighting with the goons. Aditya asks Zoya if she is fine she says she is fine. Someone is throwing a stone at Zoya and Aditya comes in between and gets hit with the stone, he falls unconscious. Zoya screams his name and asks him to wake up.

Ishqbaaaz: Shivaay's Risky Jump to Save Anika; Daksh Arrested

The episode starts with Daksh searching for Annika. She is hidden under a desk but as she tries to move ahead her dress gets stuck with the desk. Finally, she frees herself from the desk and sneakily moves ahead. Daksh continues searching for her.

Shivaay is also trying to reach Anika as soon as possible. Bhavya tells him that Anika's phone signal is showing she is somewhere on the left side of the airport he tells her to let him know the exact location soon.

Anika runs for her life when Daksh catches her again and tells her that he will give her such a death and even the evil spirits will get scared to see it. She reaches her mobile and tries to call Shivaay but Daksh comes there and breaks the mobile.

Bhavya calls Shivaay and tells him that they can’t trace Anika’s location as her phone has stopped sending signals, Shivaay is tensed and prays to God to give him one clue.

As Daksh is trying to kill Anika her dupatta flies and falls on Shivaay’s car and he comes to know that Anika is somewhere near. He sees a building and through the camera phone, he sees someone is trying to strangle someone.

He rushes to search Anika, he calls her name out she hears him and pushes Daksh and they come face to face. Before they can confront each other Daksh hits Anika with a glass rod and she faints.

He tells Shivaay that if he comes forward then he will kill Anika. Shivaay tells him to leave him and he can do anything for Anika, he tells him to jump off the building to save Anika’s life.

Shivaay thinks of the moment he spent with Anika and his brothers and he jumps down, but he is lucky as he falls on a bed and is saved.

Daksh puts fire around Anika so that she would die as he thinks that Shivaay is also dead. Shivaay comes there and saves Anika, he has a massive physical fight with Daksh.

He then carries Anika in his arms and leaves, the police arrest Daksh.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman Is Critical

The episode starts with everyone at home getting shocked seeing the blast on a news channel. Ishita and Raman are brought to the hospital the doctor says that there is a lot of internal bleeding and rushes them to the operation theatre. They tell the family members to arrange for blood.

Aaliya sees a dream where she dreams about Raman and Ishita being serious in the hospital. Aaliya and Ishita’s mom come to the hospital and everything that Aaliya saw in her dream is actually happening in true.

Aaliya comes to meet Raman and Ishita and she says that Ishita will die, I saw a dream about the same. The doctors shift Ishita to another room and she regains conscious. Mani tells Aaliya to calm down as Ishita is fine and she shouldn’t be worried.

Ishita is worried about Raman, the doctor comes and tells them that Raman has lost a lot of blood and the next 24 hours are very critical. Aaliya thinks it means Raman can’t survive, my dream was meant for Raman.

The doctor tells the family that because of the blast Raman has a spinal injury and they have to call a neurosurgeon to do his surgery. Mani asks the doctor if they can shift Raman to another hospital. He says no, and Mani is worried about what they will tell Ishita and he says that somehow they have to get the doctor.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Anand Chachaji Makes Naina Slap Sharad

The episode starts with Chachaji taking Naina to Sharad’s house, and Sharad and his mom are happy to see Naina as they think that she will apologize to her. Chachaji whispers something in Naina’s ears and tells her to go ahead and do it, Naina comes and slaps Sharad and his mom asks her how she can do this.

Anand Chachaji tells them that he would have told Naina not to get back to Sharad but then you’ll think that she is weak and she doesn’t have a voice, he calls off the marriage and tells them that his daughter is way better than their son.

Anand comes home and distributes sweets and everyone asks him how he can distribute sweets when a marriage is canceled, and when Naina has slapped Sharad. Anand tries to make the family understand that if Sharad can slap Naina before marriage then imagine what he will do post the marriage, good we came to know things on time.

Anand tells Naina that he wants to meet Sameer and talk to him, Naina tells Preeti that Anand Chachaji wants to meet Sameer and she is worried. Naina calls Sameer and informs him that Anand wants to meet Sameer in the temple, he first hesitates to meet and then agrees to meet him.

Munna and Pandit warn Sameer what if the family is there to hurt him. He tells them that he will handle the situation but will go and meet them.

The next day Sameer meets Chachaji and Naina in the temple and Chachaji asks Sameer what was cooking between him and Naina and he is talking to them as a friend. Sameer tells him that they loved each other, and they love each other since their school days.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir and Zara’s Painful Separation

The episode starts with Zara entering the room. She sees the room is decorated with candles, lights, and flowers. Kabir is happy and says he has done all this for her. He tells her that since one divorce is done she shouldn't stay here and should go to her parent's house as then everyone will torture her if she is here. He promises her to bring her back in seven days.

The next day, Zara is packing her stuff to leave Kabir’s home when Alina comes there and tells her not to leave. Kabir tells Zara that now she is sad but she will be so happy when she will be back to in the house.

Kabir’s mom tells Shahbaz to stop Zara from going, he sticks to his decision, Zara comes with her bags, she meets Alina and her mother-in-law. Zeenat is happy, Zara leaves the house.

Zara comes to her house and her mom and dad are shocked to see her. Her father tells her not to worry about anything and her fight against injustice should continue. He tells her that her and Kabir’s relationship has become victim to Hashmi's politics and he tells her that he doesn’t even trust Kabir, but Zara defends Kabir and tells Irfan that Kabir is fighting for her and within seven days he will have proof that will prove me innocent.

Zara tells her father that I swear that I will not give up and will punish the person who is trying to ruin my life.