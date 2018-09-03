Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Naagin 3: Vishakha Reenters the Lives of Bela and Maahir

The episode starts with Maahir and Shaan driving the car. Accidentally, a person comes in front of their car, and he is Avinash Tiwari (actor of upcoming film Laila Majnu). They are driving back when Avinash explains to Maahir the importance of love.

Anu makes an announcement that she and Shaan will get married. Vishakha comes in the scene and says that Vish and Shaan are getting married. Everybody in the family questions Shaan about it and he tells them that he didn’t propose to Anu. In the dark the ring fell and when the lights came on he was on his knee and Anu thought that he had proposed.

Shaan tells that if the family doesn’t accept Vish, than he won’t invest in Andy’s business. The family agrees to take Vish as their friend.

Shaan gets engaged to Vishakha and that makes Bela angry. Bela searches for Vishakha to ask all about this incident, but Maahir comes and talks about the kiss that happened last night. Bela asks him to leave her alone for some time.

She comes to Vish and asks her that love can’t happen so soon and she doesn’t love Shaan then what is happening. Vish says then how can she fall in love with Maahir, and Bela tells her not to bring Maahir in between.

In between their conversation, Laila aka Tripti enters. Vishakha announces her engagement with Shaan. The party starts. We see Maahir–Bela, Laila–Majnu, and Shaan–Vish dancing on the floor.

Anu gets disturbed seeing this and starts breaking all the glasses. She shouts at Shaan and accuses Vish of doing some kind of magic and taking Shaan away from her. Vishakha insults Anu, which makes her more devastated and makes her run to the forest. Maahir also comes out to search for Bela.

Avinash and Tripti say that Bela has run behind Anu towards the haveli and tell him that he loves her. Anu reaches the top of the haveli to commit suicide. Anu tells Shaan that she will not jump if he agrees to marry her.

Anu tells Shaan that if he will say I love you, she will come down. Vishakha comes down at the haveli and says that she is just doing drama and will not do anything.

But Shaan refuses to say and Anu jumps from the top but Bela saves her with her powers. Maahir and Bela brings her out of the haveli.

(Also Read: Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi Knows That Anjali Is Alive)

Qayamat Ki Raat: Raj Arrested for Killing Mahindra

The episode starts with Raj saying Papa. The police comes in and says that they will find who killed Mahindra soon. Raj gets a dream where he sees that Gauri comes to know the truth that he killed her father and then shoots herself. He gets worried.

Gauri comes and hugs Raj, and she faints. He takes her to the room, and she tells him that she knows he is also equally hurt with what has happened. He tells her what can he do to reduce her pain. She tells to find the person who killed her father. He gets worried and leaves.

Raj meets Laila as he walks down, and realizes what he has done. Laila tells him to go and accept his love and not think much. He meets Gauri and tells her that she is his responsibility, and he will take care of her. She hears this and runs into the house.

As Raj enters the house, Prithvi slaps him and tells him that how could he kill Gauri’s father and leave him there to die. Someone showed a fake video where Mahindra is telling Raj to stop the car but he doesn’t stop and hits him and goes.

He tells everyone that he didn’t do it intentionally and it was a mistake. Prithvi calls the police and gets Raj arrested. He says he needs to talk to Gauri at least one, but the police takes him and goes.

Kalasur and Karun rejoice as their plan is successful and he tells her that Gauri will hate Raj now and she will be mine forever.

Dharam comes and meets Raj. He asks him how could he do such a big mistake. He says it was an accident and tells Dharam to go and be with Gauri and she needs some support now.

Dharam asks Raj why he didn’t tell everyone about it before. He tells him that Karuna had stopped him from confessing it and he regrets listening to her.

Dharam comes to know that Kalasur and Karuna are behind the killing of Gauri’s father, and he comes to the house to let Gauri know about it. Kalasur tells Karuna that Dharam has a doubt about them and they should stop him from telling Gauri anything.

Karuna suggests killing Dharam but Kalasur says no we should do something like what we did with Raj.

(Also Read: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala – Kulfi gets a mom’s bag)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Raman Wakes up After the Blast and Meets Ishita

The episode starts with Ishita talking to Raman and asking him to wake up. She tells him that she likes his taunts and is used to them. The doctors take Raman for surgery and the family is waiting outside, praying for his recovery.

Romi returns home and Mihika tells him everything that has happened. She wants to go with him to the hospital, but he tells her that he has some important work and leaves. The surgery is over, and the doctor informs the family that Raman is out of danger.

The doctor tells Ishita that she doesn’t need to worry and that Raman is out of danger. She apologizes to him as he had to take time out from his anniversary and come. The family tells Ishita to take rest and they are here to take care of him but she requests them to allow her to meet Raman.

Romi comes to meet Param, and he starts hitting him for hurting Raman, Ishita, and Pihu. Simmi comes to meet Ishita, and she asks Simmi to take her to meet Raman.

Raman regains consciousness and asks the nurse about Ishita. The nurse goes and informs the family, and then Ishita comes to meet Raman. They get emotional seeing each other. They pull each other’s legs and Raman tells Ishita that he is going to trouble her for the rest of this lifetime.

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi Spends Time With Pragya

The episode starts with Pragya opening the door for Abhi. She invites him to come in. He comes in and keeps thinking about how Pragya called King her life. She asks him why he has come here, but he continues to ask about King and Pragya's relation.

Nikhil regrets his impulsive reaction of throwing Tanu out of the house. He opens the door and finds her standing outside and invites her in.

Tanu informs Nikhil and Kiara is the eyewitness. Nikhil is relieved that he can take care of a little girl. Tanu suggests that he goes underground for some days and then leaves.

Still troubled about Pragya calling King her life, Abhi confronts her about the same and asks her how could she call King the same name that she used to call him. Pragya realizes that he has confused Kiara with King and begins to tease him.

Abhi decides to do the same to Pragya and calls Tanu and tells her that she is life, but Pragya seems unaffected. He then tells Pragya that he will call Tanu Pughi, which affects Pragya, and she gets jealous. Abhi is happy to see that.

Amidst all the teasing, Abhi asks Pragya to make coffee for him. He compliments her coffee to have the same taste that it had years ago. He apologizes to her for being attacked in his house and tells her that he will be there to protect her. Pragya refuses his help but he insists on it and refuses to listen to her.

(Also read here: Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi Saves Chawani)

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Aarohi Tries to Kill Deep

The episode starts with Tara deciding to find out about Mausi's hidden motives. Aarohi hears the goons talking about Malik’s party. She manages to escape and changes her look to attend Malik's party to find who Malik is beneath that mask.

Tara calls Deep but his phone is unreachable, she tracks the location of his phone and reaches Malik’s party. Aarohi is also there but they both don’t see each other.

When Aarohi tries to inquire about Malik with some people, they tell her that he has just left. She refuses to believe it. She hears someone talking to a person referring to him as Malik. She comes to know that Malik is none other than Deep. She decides to teach him a lesson.

Tara sees Deeps and hides herself and wonders what he is doing here. Deeps gets a letter from someone saying it's time for him to execute his plan and to come on the third floor all alone. Deep leaves and Tara loses track of him.

When Deep reaches the third floor, Aarohi attacks him and injects him with a drug. He loses consciousness. Later, he is found tied to a chair in an empty pool.

Aarohi is keeping an eye on him through a camera and his happy to see him helpless. When he regains conscious. Aarohi starts the water, which begins to fill the pool.

Deeps struggles and screams saying that whoever his kidnapper is should come out and show their face. Aarohi doesn’t come out as she wants him to die without knowing who killed him.

Deep begins to drown as the water reaches above his face.

Ishqbaaz: Shivaay Brings Anika Back Home

The episode starts with Anika leaving the Oberoi mansion. Shivaay is still in an unconscious state.

At the Oberoi mansion, Shivaay gets up and asks for Anika. Dadi tells him to worry about himself and not to worry about Anika. When Shivaay insists, Priyanka tells him that Anika left the house. This leaves Shivaay shocked and despite Dadi’s order, he leaves the house to bring back Anika.

Anika and Gauri’s auto stops with a jerk as Shivaay’s car blocks their way. They get down and Anika finds Shivaay barefoot. He asks Anika to come back home with him. She refuses. When he asks her if he matters to her, she says he does. They get back to the Oberoi mansion, where Tej provokes Dadi against Anika and Shivaay.

Dadi goes downstairs and tells Shivaay how she is displeased with him for defying her. However, Priyanka and Jhanvi take Shivaay’s side.

Shivaay tells Dadi that he cares about her the most but Anika is his duty and to see the good in Anika and accept her. When Dadi doesn’t give an answer, Jhanvi tells Shivaay to give her some time.

Shivaay comes to his room, and as Anika is doing his first aid, she asks him why did he put his life in danger to save her. He tells her that her life was also in danger because of him and now the score is settled equally.

When Anika asks Shivaay if he accepts her as his wife, Shivaay tells her he is incapable of doing so and considers her just as a friend. Anika tells him to be a friend and she will continue her duties as a wife. She assures him that one day, he will accept her as his wife.

Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Nandini Comes to Kunal’s Home for Janamasthami Celebrations

The episode starts with Mauli coming to Nandini’s place unaware that Kunal is also there at her place. Nandini takes Mauli inside the bedroom so that Kunal can leave, and he manages to sneak out without being caught.

Mauli gets her hands on the letter Nandini had written to Kunal that she is leaving Mumbai forever. Mauli confronts her about the same, but Nandini tells her that she was scared that time to live alone but now everything is fine.

Mauli enjoys kheer when she gets a call from Kunal saying he will be home early, Mauli also leaves for her home and Nandini tells her to take kheer for everyone.

The next morning, Nandini wishes Kunal good morning and happy Janmashtami. Before Mauli can check the phone, Kunal snatches the phone saying that these messages are about some emergency in the hospital.

Kunal calls Nandini but the phone is on speaker and he hands the phone to dadi who asks her to come over for Janmashtami celebrations.

Kunal is mesmerized by Nandini’s beauty as she arrives at his house wearing a red saree. Just then, Mauli comes over, and both Kunal and Nandini are shocked.

Kundali Bhagya: Rishabh Learns About Preeta Helping Karan in the Case

The episode starts with the lawyer telling Karan and Rishabh that if they prove someone is behind that girl who tried to trap Karan then the case can turn in their favor. Karan informs Rishabh how Preeta is also involved in the case, and he feels that Karan will now be safe.

Preeta and Srishti are following Monisha but they lose her track due to traffic. Srishti tells Preeta that they have her car number and they should go the police station, but Preeta is hesitant as she has given a promise to Sarla.

Srishti tries to convince Preeta by making her remember all those times that Karan has helped and she tells Preeta that she has given the promise to Sarla not her, and she can go into the police station and she suggests Preeta stands outside the station for her.

Rishabh is seen talking to the inspector and telling him that he can do anything for his brother because he knows that Karan is innocent. Rishabh notices Srishti and goes to meet her. She informs him that Preeta is standing outside.

Rishabh asks Preeta why Sarla did not come and he remembers the promise made by Sarla. He thanks Preeta for supporting them and standing by them in this crucial time.

Rishabh and Srishti manage to take Preeta inside. They discuss following Monisha and the car number.

Prithvi and his gang are seen celebrating their victory as they watch the news about Karan. Monisha tries to calm her boyfriend down saying that Prithvi has brainwashed Sarla and she will not let Preeta testify for Karan.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Sikandar Says Kullfi Is Tevar’s Daughter

The episode starts with Sikandar telling Kullfi that Tevar is your real father, they both get emotional. Lovely is relieved to hear this and she remembers how her mom told her a plan on how to manipulate Sikandar into thinking that Tevar is Kullfi’s father.

Sikandar and Kullfi are in tears, and he shows the locket of Tevar to Kullfi and reads out a fake a letter, which Lovely had written, and Mohindar is shocked to hear it. Sikandar’s mom feels guilty to have supported Lovely in this matter.

Sikandar helps Kullfi in packing her bags, and they get very emotional. She tells Tevar that she is very close to Sikandar and Tevar tells her that he will bring her to meet Sikandar.

Sikandar keeps Kullfi's picture in her belongings. He embraces Kullfi and asks her to go to her dad. Sikandar promises her that he will come and meet her. Sikandar tells her that he is very happy that she has found her father.

Mohindar fails to stop Kullfi and everyone is emotional as she is leaving them and going. Sikandar tells Kullfi that their house is close by and she can come and meet him wherever she wants to.

Sikandar tells Tevar to keep Kullfi happy and says that he can do anything for Kullfi’s happiness. Kullfi doesn’t leave Sikandar’s hand, but Tevar pulls her along. Sikandar and Kullfi feel broken within, not knowing their bond.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai: Naina Convinces Munna

The episode starts with Kartik coming to Munna and Pandit and telling them to inform Sameer about the election as he is going to do something big. He says Sunaina will only win.

Naina comes and tells Munna that now he will be happy, as she has broken up with Sameer. She tells him that he has been always jealous that Sameer has given more importance to her than to him. He in return tells her that yes, Sameer has done a lot for you, and in return, you have only given him pain.

She tells Munna that she can do anything for Sameer. He asks her that can she go and jump off a balcony for Sameer, she says yes, and runs in anger towards the terrace of the college. Munna fears that Naina will jump off the terrace and goes behind her to stop her, and tells the rest to inform Sameer.

Munna comes and sees Naina standing on the terrace roof of the college building, and pleads with her to come down. He apologizes for saying such a thing, she thanks him for always being there for Sameer and her, and their love story wouldn’t have succeeded if he wasn’t there.

Sameer comes there and tells Naina to come down, she tells him not to interfere as this is between her and Munna, she tells him that Munna thinks I can’t do anything for you, so I am going to prove it to him.

Sameer and Munna somehow manage to pull her down, and Sameer’s voiceover says that although Naina didn’t hug and say sorry her eyes said everything and that was the magic of the 1990s.

Munna gets emotional and hugs Sameer, and the friends have a happy time. Preeti asks what’s the next step, Naina says the proposal, and she goes on her knees and asks Munna if he will accept her as his sis-in-law, he says of course.

Naina tells that she knows what Pandit and Munna mean to Sameer, and from now, there are also her best friends. Munna makes Naina sign on a paper that she will never leave Sameer, she signs it, and the voiceover of Naina says that you have no clue what Munna will do with this paper, but you will know that soon. Sameer and Naina look at each other with love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naksh Asks Kartik to Stay Away From Naira

The episode starts with Kartik and Naira sharing a romantic moment during the Janmashtami celebrations at the Singhania home. Naira hugs Kartik as she gets scared of some sparks.

Just then, her brother Naksh comes and asks Kartik what he is doing here. He says that Luv and Kush wanted to meet Mansi so he brought them here, and he has also brought the shagun for the function.

Naksh realizes that Kartik is finding ways to meet Naira. He tells Kartik if they have divorced each other, then the two should stay away from each other.

Kartik is hurt and he leaves. Before leaving, Naira comes and hands over kachoris to Luv and Kush. Naitik asks Naksh the reason for being so harsh with Kartik. He tells him that if Kartik and Naira are divorced then he doesn’t want to see Kartik in his home.

Kartik drops Luv and Kush at their football training and he relishes the kachoris sent by Naira and says that he misses her a lot.

At the training, Luv and Kush are teased by the other boys about their brother’s divorce and they get into a fight. Kush calls up Naira and tells her everything. She rushes to the football ground and Kartik too comes there after being informed by the guard.

Kartik stops the fight when one of the parents taunt him for his divorce. That’s when Naira comes and tells them that they have no right to interfere in their personal life.

Kartik is happy to see Naira giving a befitting reply to all. Naira says that two individuals should have a right to live their life respectably.

Kartik drops Naira at her house when Naksh and Naitik spot them together.

(Also Read: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Amayra Decides to Leave Home)

Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir Plans to Catch the Killer

The episode starts with Zara recalling Mishra’s death and how Kabir had told her that she shouldn’t have been there. Zara gets a dream where she sees herself arrested by the police for killing Mishra. She wakes up with fright.

The inspector finds Mishra’s body in the hospital. Imran and Ali are trying to erase the CCTV footage when the inspector comes there and they hide. The inspector checks the footage and says that a girl is seen in ta burqa and she is the same girl who killed Nilofar. It’s Zara as no one else is seen in the footage, and it seems like it's tampered.

Imran informs Kabir that police got the CCTV footage. Kabir tells him that they will go to Zara’s house to arrest here, and rushes to her place.

The inspector comes to Zara’s place and informs Irfan and Salma that Mishra the ward boy who was going to give a statement against Zara has been murdered and Zara is the killer as she is seen in the footage.

Kabir comes there and tells them that the footage has been tampered with and that Zara is innocent. He tries to explain to the inspector that all the proof against Zara has been planted and they should investigate the case. The inspector says they have already started it and he will soon come with proof.

Kabir tells Reema and Zara that criminals do leave proof behind and they are missing something. He tells Zara to remember what happened the day when Mishra was killed. She tells him that she remembers that a woman pushed his body on me and ran away. Then she tells Kabir that it wasn’t a woman as when the person dashed her and went and she felt the hands were of a man and not of a woman.

Kabir says you mean a man killed Nilofar, Zara says yes, and wonders who? That’s when Zara says maybe Hashmi, he says you are right. He shows the photo of Hashmi to Zara. She recognizes Zafar whom she saw when Kabir and she were attacked. Kabir says that means it was Zafar who was in the burqa and he killed Nilofar.

Reema and Imran manage to click a photo of Zafar, Reema asks Kabir how would they catch Zafar. He tells them that we have to make him wear a burqa again, Zara says that we should create such a situation that he wears a burqa and we catch him red-handed, Kabir says yes that’s a good idea.

Zara tells Kabir that you can’t do this, Kabir says someone has to take the risk, listen to my plan. He tells them some plan that is muted. Kabir says then we will catch Zafar red-handed. All look on.

Bepannah: Anjana Fills Arshad’s Ears Against Aditya

The episode starts with Anjana thinking of Aditya and Zoya’s proximity and she gets angry to know that Aditya is going to propose Zoya tomorrow. She tells herself she can do anything for her sons. She says I will see how Aditya proposes to Zoya tomorrow.

Zoya tells Arshad that it is very difficult for her to love again, and Arshad shouldn’t be hurt and not have any expectations from her. He tells her that he won’t get hurt and these two weeks he will make lots of memories and leave then.

Noor wonders why Arjun hasn’t called, when her mom comes and taunts her to be like Zoya and to take some responsibilities of the house. She says that she will go for an interview and not to worry. Her mom wonders why she is behaving like this.

Anjana comes to know that Victor’s phone is with Aditya and wonders why does Aditya have his phone.

Anjana is looking after all the preparations when Aditya comes and tells her not to worry. Victor will take care of it. Harsh comes and surprises everyone. Zoya comes there and Aditya is mesmerized to see her. He tells her they are like Radha and Krishna.

Arshad also comes there and Aditya tells him that he is glad that he came. He tells them that he wants to tell something important to him but Anjana interrupts him and takes Arshad to introduce him to Harsh.

Aditya again tries to tell them about the call and Arshad thinks that he is thanking him for coming and saving him and Zoya. Aditya tries telling Arshad again when he gets a phone call. Arshad remembers that this is the same number from where he got a call yesterday. He excuses himself. Aditya wonders how to tell.

Arshad calls back on the number and is surprised to see Anjana on the call. He asks her whose number is this. She tells him it her servants’ number, to which he wonders why would he call him. He tells her how he had a fake call from this number.

Anjana tells him that this phone was with Aditya and Arshad wonders why would he do a fake call, she tells him that’s because he loves Zoya, but then the servant comes and tells some other reasons, and Arshad leaves from there.

Aditya tells that this time, the Dahi Handi competition will be between Arshad and him, but Arshad says he doesn’t want to take part in this competition, but then when everyone urges him he agrees. Zoya wishes both of them all the best!

Anjana is waiting for Arshad to break the handi, and as soon as he does so, some glass pieces hit him, she remembers how she put them inside.

Wasim tells that this is too much. They call them and then attack their son-in-law and Harsh tells him not to call the police and he will take care of it.

He asks who has done this and Arshad blames Aditya for it. He tells him that he knows that he only made the fake call to him and he could have died in those riots. Aditya says he didn’t know about the riots. He says that means you only made the call.

He tells Aditya that he is very cheap and he can’t believe that he stooped to such a low level. Zoya slaps Arshad and glares at him and asks how dare he blame Aditya.