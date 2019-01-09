Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!The episode starts with Prerna going back in flashback while talking to his photo. Shivani comes to meet Ronit and expresses her anger and disgust over what he did to her. She asks him to tell Komolika to stay away from her family.At the Basu residence, Miskha asks Perna what was she talking about to Anurag’s photo. Prerna very cleverly changes the topic and makes a fool of Mishka by saying how scared she was of Anurag because he’s her boss.Mishka then asks her how come she never fell for him. Prerna confides in her how she was about to get married to Naveen but Anurag saved her. Mishka feels insecure and wants to know more about them.Ronit cries and hugs Shivani and tells her he loves her and he’s sorry for all the things he’s done to her, presumably so that she will take the FIR back. Prerna reaches the office with the documents and asks for Anurag.At the Sharma residence, Shekhar and his wife have an argument about Shivani and Prerna.

The episode starts with Kartik telling Naira that she is looking cute. Naira feels offended but Keerti tells her to enjoy her pregnancy and appreciate the compliment.Naksh calls Keerti and tells her that he won’t be able to attend the Godhbharai function. Keerti misses him a lot. Kartik, Manish and the other men in the family enter the function hall with their faces covered with dupattas.The women mimic their husband to have fun during the function and play games together. While the men get caught, they continue to enjoy themselves during the function.Naira feels that Kartik is in the function hall to have fun and not to spend time with her. She feels neglected.Dadi insults Devyani by telling her that the Godhbharai should have been organised at Goenka’s house because they have staff to take care of all the work.Kartik tries to spend some romantic time with Naira but she doesn’t seem interested. In fact, both Kartik and Naira want to spend some romantic time with each other.Naksh calls Kartik again to tell that he won’t be able to make it to the Godhbharai function. The two feel bad for Keerti who has been waiting for him.

The episode starts with the entire family waiting for Shivani. However, Radhika, Dadi and Aasiya barge in and announce that they have all received calls stating that Shivani has been kidnapped.Shivani then appears and both, she and Shivansh hug. Dadi is very happy to see this sibling love and reminisces the time when Shivaay and Anika fought over what names to keep for their kids.Turns out it was Dadi's idea to name them Shiivansh and Shivani because both the names have Shivaay and Anika's alphabets.Shivansh is shocked to come across the news where the media has stated that Shivansh's kidnapping was a publicity stunt and that ACP Aditi has revealed the same.However, Dhruv receives a phone call from Shivani's fiance's side, who broke the engagement, and state that they don't want to have any ties with the family. Shivansh fumes in anger as despite asking Aditi to not involve his family, she hurt them.Shivansh tells Aditi that what she did was cheap and unethical. He then states that he will make her life miserable for trying to mess with him. She tries to reason out with him that she never told the journalist anything. However, Shivansh doesn't listen.Seeing Shivansh as a threat, Aditi raises her gun and asks him to step away. But Shivansh manages to twist the gun and get hold of it. He then puts her on gunpoint and states that he will avenge what she has done.

The episode starts with Sudha trying to manipulate Rohan so that he stays on her side and tells him that he is right and that they don’t want to take any more revenge on Raman and his family.Sudha thinks that she is happy that Raman knows that he doesn’t know that the kidnappers haven’t seen the news. Raman then asks the police to go and arrest him as he is sure that he is doing drama.One of the goons fights with the other for money for buying food. Ishita takes advantage of the situation and attacks their emotions and says that this is an opportunity which they will never be able to get in their life.Rohan tries to convince Simmi to get the divorce papers signed. Sudha has removed the Rs 100 crore contract from it and that she only wants to get her sons back.Simmi is convinced and decides to help him get the divorce papers signed by Ruhi and Alia. The goons then come back to Ishita with a condition that they need 20 crores instead of Rs 10 crore.Ishita tells them that she needs to talk to Raman once so that she can confirm their condition. The goons agree and Ishita then talks to him and they both get emotional.She then tells him about the goons’ condition and Raman agrees. Hearing this, the goons get happy and Ishita then requests them to talk to Raman over the phone for one minute. She is also sure that Sudha is behind all this.Raman asks her that they will be able to take revenge on Sudha together. Raman tells his father the plan but Karan hears them talking and plans to inform Sudha about this.

The episode starts with Anjali preparing snacks for Tappu and Goli and sitting comfortably to check 'Photogram' updates. Tappu and Goli wonder how they can stop her from seeing the picture.Tappu snatches the phone from Anjali’s hand and tells her that he will install a better app on her phone. Goli snatches the phone from Tappu while telling that he has a better mobile application for her.Tappu and Goli pretend to have a fight over the installation of a better app on Anjali’s phone. While pretending to fight, they drop the phone on the floor and it gets dismantled.Anjali asks her what secret mission they are talking about. Tappu diverts Anjali’s attention towards her broken phone.Tappu and Goli stop Goghi from assembling it but he doesn’t listen to them. Anjali is relieved that the phone is still in working condition. Goghi tells her that the phone’s screen has broken into pieces but Anjali realises that it’s not the phone but its cover that has got destroyed.Goli and Tappu become upset because they feel they have failed in their mission. Taarak, Bhide, Sodhi, Iyer, Jethalal and Popatlal arrive at the former’s place fearing Anjali might have seen the picture.They see Anjali with her phone in hand. Meanwhile, Dr Hathi gets a call from Mrs Roy and rushes to Taarak’s house to give the good news.Thankfully, Anjali doesn’t see the image. In fact, she has a surprise in store for Taarak and his friends. She tells them that she wants Taarak to begin the New Year by having things that he loves a lot. Taarak and his friends feel guilty.

The episode starts with Kunal purposely behaving rudely with Mauli and telling her to leave the house. Mauli too doesn’t wish to stay in his house anymore and asks Radhika and Deeda to leave with her.Deeda tells that she wishes to live the rest of her life in the house that was bought by her son. Mauli knows that Radhika wouldn’t leave Deeda alone and hence knows her answer.Since Radhika and Deeda refuse to join Mauli, she decides to leave the house with Mishti. She calls Mishti and is about to leave. Kunal stops Mauli and tells her not to take Mishti along with her.He tells Mauli that until she finds accommodation for herself, he wouldn’t let his daughter go with her. Mishti leaves the house to call the police.Meanwhile, Mishti expresses her anger on Pari by telling her that she dislikes her buddy. She feels that her buddy is troubling her mother a lot. Pari reveals that Mishti is fulfilling her wish by executing a plan that is meant to unite Mauli and Ishan.Mishti is thrilled to know the truth. Sometime later, Mauli returns with a police officer to tell him that she wants to take her daughter along. Now that Mishti knows that it is Kunal’s plan to unite her mother and her Popsi, she tells she wants to stay with Deeda and Dadi.Mauli is shocked and so is Kunal because he wasn’t aware that Pari has revealed the truth to Mishti. A heartbroken Mauli leaves Kunal’s house and is extremely depressed. She meets with an accident.

The episode starts with Disha saving the day by handling the situation with Purab disrespecting King. She explains how it was a mistake and that it would be best if King hands over the documents and lets them see it otherwise they will have the cops come over and take him to the remand room for investigation.This would have a bad reaction on his PR as unwanted negative media attention will take place. To avoid it, King complies and tells them that he will cooperate. With that, he goes inside and starts getting all the necessary documents.At school, as Abhi bumps into Pragya, the phone falls down. The call is disconnected and there is nothing Abhi can do for the time being. Pragya then asks him if he had come over the previous night.Abhi denies but states that Pragya never has wrong notions about him but that she always feels his presence around. Meanwhile, Disha and Purab start asking King if he is married and if he is, he should get her documents as well.Just then chachi enters and asks them to leave. But Disha gives it back to her and scares both of them. King then takes Chachi inside and tells her to relax and that if he shows all the documents, they will leave them alone.

The episode starts with Prithvi trying to manipulate Monisha (Manisha Sharma) that he is extremely sorry for Ritwik’s death and indirectly feeds her brain that Rishab is the one responsible for it.Monisha recalls everything and tells him that if he backs off or overrides her, she will not spare him. Prithvi then promises her that he will help her destroy Karan and Rishab.Someone in the police station recognises him as the brother of Karan Luthra. Rishab, being the calmest person, tells him that he will get a selfie with Karan Luthra. But the person in jail says that he wants a photo with him.He also asks the policeman to lend him a phone so that he can take a selfie with Rishab but the policeman instead gives them their dinner. Seeing that dinner, Rishab hesitates but his big heart and open mind, allow him to eat with the prisoner.Sameer makes Srishti comfortable at the Luthra house and they talk about Srishti misbehaving with the media. Srishti tells him how bad she was feeling while police were taking Rishab.Monisha sits at her house and the doorbell rings. Initially she doesn’t want to open the door but she opens and seeing Preeta, she gets violent and doesn’t listen to her at all. She ill-treats her and asks her to get out.But Monisha stays quiet and Preeta tries to calm her down and make her understand and also says that she has come here to make her understand what the truth is. Monisha, once again, asks her to leave. Preeta then gets emotional and asks her to at least for once think about Luthra family and analyze how good or bad they are and that they are friendly to almost everyone.