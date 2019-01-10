Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naksh Returns Home to Surprise Keerti

The episode starts with Naksh calling up Kartik to tell him that he won’t be able to make it for the Godhbharai ceremony. Keerti almost overhears the conversation.

Dadi tells Devyani that she isn’t happy with the preparations for the Puja. Naira tells them not to worry because she has replaced the dried coconuts with fresh ones.

Everyone gears up for the Puja but Keerti misses Naksh, and he surprises her. Keerti is delighted to see him. Naksh gives the gift sent by Naitik for Keerti and Naira. Naira gets her gift in a black box, while Keerti gets it in a white box.

The rituals begin. The women start filling Naira and Keerti’s jholis with gifts. Naira’s jholi overflows and the gifts are about to fall. Dadi is miffed with Naira for not being able to care of her jholi. Kartik helps her.

The rituals end and everyone is happy. The men and women make separate teams to play a fun game. The men win the challenge.

Ye Hai Mohabbatein: Param to Kidnap Ishita Again?

The episode starts with Raman talking to his father and telling him that he just had a word with Ishita and that she is safe now. Karan hears them and Ruhi catches him and takes him to kitchen and loads him with work.

Karan wonders how to call up Sudha and tell her about Ishita calling Raman from captivity.

Simmi takes the divorce papers and goes to Alia. Alia at first isn’t convinced and asks Simmi how she can trust Sudha after all the trouble she has put them all in. Simmi brings out Rohan’s behaviour discussion and Alia too agrees that Rohan seems to be a changed man now.

She then goes to Ruhi and asks her to go with her to the room. Ruhi, while in a hurry, forgets her phone. Karan calls up Sudha from it and Param decides to call the goons and confirm.

Param calls the goons and is now sure that they are double-crossing him. So he tells Sudha that he has to go to the place where Ishita is kept so that he can get Ishita with him.

Sudha, at first, is reluctant and wonders how she is going to fool the police waiting outside. But Param blackmails her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag Decides to Confess His Love to Prerna

The episode starts with Anurag conducting a meeting and Prerna walking in. Anurag’s colleague thinks he and Prerna are a couple. The other employees leave the meeting room, leaving Anurag and Prerna all alone.

Anurag tries to reach for a pen on the table but he gets exceptionally close to her. Prerna feels uncomfortable and leaves for the washroom. She then questions herself about controlling her feelings for Anurag. Meanwhile, Anurag too is unable to understand what is happening to him.

Just then, Moloy enters and Anurag indirectly tries to speak to his father about his feelings by asking love advice for a ‘friend’. Moloy pretends to not understand what Anurag is saying but eventually makes him realize that he might be in love with Prerna.

At the remand room, Shivani is still crying and fighting with Ronit as she points out how she was a fool and that he used her for physical needs. Ronit defends his sister Komolika saying she can never say anything like that.

Ronit sees Komolika outside the room and says how Shivani has always fallen for his lies. Shivani then sees Komolika outside the remand room and feels like a fool.

Komolika enters the remand room and asks Shivani what is she doing here and if Prerna has sent her to convince Ronit. Komolika then says that she likes to hurt people but she is going to love to hurt Prerna more than anything. Shivani defends her sister Prerna by saying how she’s different from Komolika.

In the office, Prerna is searching for Anurag to tell him about her feelings so that she can get over it and stop feeling the same way. Anurag is unable to believe his own feelings but decides to confide in Prerna anyway.