Have you missed your favourite show last night? Here we offer you a complete written update

MUMBAI: Missed an episode of your favourite show? Well, we are here to update you. Read on for written updates on all the shows you love!



Ye Hai Mohabbatein: Simmi Leaves Bhalla House After a Fight With Raman



The episode starts with Raman and Simmi fighting over Sudha and Param to the extent that Raman slaps her.



Raman’s father asks both of them not to argue. As soon as Raman’s father asks Simmi to keep quiet, Simmi cries and says that she is not at fault and lashes at the Bhalla family and Raman gets super angry and says that she is a ‘baharwali’ and can never be a part.



Simmi then says that Param is right that the Bhalla family used to always say right that the Bhalla family will never own her and she gets angry and tries leaving the house but everyone stops her.



Simmi packs all her belongings and Ruhi and Alia try to stop her but Raman gives them his promise and stops all of them to stop her from going. Simmi leaves. Rohan stops her outside the gate and tries to justify Raman.



Simmi cries and says that she has never been accepted by the family and so she has to go. She asks Rohan to take care of Mr. and Mrs. Bhalla and leaves.



Raman says that he is dead sure that Param is behind all this and police to keep an eye on him. Inspector adds that he has already increased the legal security in the hospital who will keep an eye on Param’s activities in the hospital.



Simmi goes to the hospital to meet Param and apologizes for leaving him. Param decides to act caring and tells her that she need not worry. Simmi also tells him that she has left the Bhalla house. Sudha, who stands behind Simmi, looks shocked after hearing this.



Sudha says that Simmi can surely stay at the hospital but she has to take legal permission. Param then goes for his MRI and Simmi too goes with him. After the MRI, Simmi goes to get medicines for him and Sudha comes in and tells Param that she doesn’t trust her.



The next day, the police ask Simmi to leave, but Simmi argues with them and goes to call the lawyer so that she can get permission to stay here with him. Sudha comes in and celebrates with Param for being able to break Bhalla family unity.



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Lovely Asks for Amyra’s Full Custody



The episode starts with Lovely taking Sikandar inside the room. Others follow. Amyra gets angry with Cutie and Tony. Lovely tells Sikandar to talk. Gunjan interferes between. Bebe and Mohendar stop her.



Kullfi hugs Bebe and says they will resolve it right. We knew Lovely won’t like me and Amyra together and so we hide it. Mohendar goes to Kullfi’s room and starts looking for a camera. Gunjan sees. Mohendar finds the camera, Mohendar looks at Gunjan.



Amyra asks who did you tell the secret. Kullfi says I was thanking Santa for the help. Amyra says stupid. Kullfi says why didn’t you tell me first, you are my sister why don’t you talk to me, I was so scared thinking you must have been scolded so much, but look at you, if we keep fighting who will sort the elders, Amyra says Kullfi it’s over we can’t do anything. Kullfi says no this can’t happen, love can never be over.



Kullfi says I was just motivating you, it’s your duty to think of ideas. Mohendar says Gunjan this isn’t ours who kept it here, must be someone from party may be Tony, no one other than him can do this with Kullfi.



Sikandar says Lovely why are you doing this to me, why separate me from my daughter, Lovely says because she is going away from me and I can’t stay without her.



Lovely says if Amyra goes I will have nothing, I shared my life with you but got nothing and now Amyra I can’t share, I just have her, you will always have time for others and I want full custody for my Amyra.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik–Naira and Naksh–Keerti gear up for their babymoon



To prove that he loves Naira a lot, Kartik sports a fake baby bump. Naira feels embarrassed and guilty for doubting Kartik and his love. Neither Dadi nor Manish is convinced.



Naira and Kartik reconcile after having a cute argument. Keerti and Naksh spend some romantic moments together. Naira wakes up after seeing the same disturbing dream. Kartik comforts her and makes her sleep.



The next day, Kartik visits a psychiatrist to discuss Naira’s fears. The doctor tells Kartik that there need not be any specific reason for stress. She could be worried about her pregnancy. So he recommends taking Naira to a new place where she could spend some time away from stress. But he tells Kartik to consult her gynecologist before taking her out of Udaipur.



Naksh too wants to go for a babymoon with Keerti. They want to accompany Kartik and Naira. Badi Dadi and Devyani initially aren’t convinced to let them go but eventually give their consent.



Before they leave their respective homes, the Dadi’s perform a ritual that would ward them off troubles. The two couples have been asked to take good care of themselves and the unborn babies.



Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Komolika Creates Problems in Prerna’s Life



The episode starts with Komolika meeting Ronit in jail. Komolika sees Shivi there and puts allegations over her for trapping her brother and playing games. Shivi also gives answer to Komolika but here a new drama unfolds as Komolika threatens Shivi.



As Shivi leaves, Ronit asks Komolika to not show her fake avatar to him as he very well knows why is she doing all this. Ronit puts allegations over Komolika that she is doing all to win father Siddhant Chaubey’s appreciation and is trying to prove herself superior.



Anurag and Prerna’s love is taking a step forward, while Komolika will become a hurdle in the way. Komolika marks her entry at a situation where everything is going so smooth in Prerna’s life and she was about to get her life partner.



Komolika has told Prerna that she will ruin her life, while Prerna’s this nightmare will soon turn into reality. Komolika marks her entry in Anurag’s life and forms a sympathetic connection with him.



Komolika tells Prerna that this is the time of her defeat as she has started to play her game and Anurag is her victory trophy and she is never defeated. Prerna takes an oath of love and tells Komolika that love is not a game but a feeling that knows no victory or defeat.



Kundali Bhagya: Monisha Is Violent With Sherlyn



The episode starts with the lawyer discussing their winning strategy with the Luthras and they all agree and look positive. Prithvi comes to meet the goon at the jail making an excuse that he has come to meet Mahindra who is Ritwik’s murderer’s co-prisoner.



The constable leaves and Prithvi bribes Mahindra and asks him not to disturb while he talks to Billa. Prithvi asks the goon to say Rishab’s name at the court. Billa asks him how he is related to Luthra and why he brought Srishti and him to the police station. Prithvi gets restless and says that he is a snake who never leaves his enemies.



Prithvi then tells him that he will send him abroad and hearing that, he gets tempted and agrees to speak up Rishab’s name in the court. Billa asks him what he will benefit and Prithvi says that he has to take revenge with Rishab over an old issue.



Rishab asks him his name but the constable initially refuses but Rishab and his co-prisoner convince him and the constable goes and checks the register. Rishab thinks that he might be in jail because destiny wants him to get to know who the ‘mastermind’ is.



Sherlyn talks to her mother over phone and Monisha comes in. Sherlyn gets shocked to see her and asks her why she is here but Monisha pushes her and gets aggressive by holding both her hands behind her and Sherlyn screams out of pain. Monisha then asks her why she had killed Ritwik.



Sherlyn untangles herself but Monisha holds her again and says that she doesn’t care that she is pregnant. She then says that she is going to kill Sherlyn in installments. Sherlyn thinks that Monisha is not going to keep calm today and wonders who must have told her that Prithvi had killed Ritwik.



Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka: Mauli Reengaged to Ishaan



The episode starts with Pari asking Radhika why he addresses Mauli's mother as Maa. Kunal is stunned and speechless. Radhika tells Pari that the way she calls Mishti's Deeda as Deeda and her Dadi as Dadi, her buddy addresses Mauli's mother as Maa.



Radhika asks Kunal why he hasn't told the truth to Pari. Kunal fears Pari may start hating him after coming to know the truth. Sandhya asks Ishaan to get engaged to Mauli.



Ishaan's mother makes Mauli wear the ancestral bangles. Mishti is thrilled to see her mother getting engaged to her Popsi. She clicks a pic and sends it across to Kunal. She also makes a video call to Ishaan to thank him for fulfilling her wish like a true Santa.



Radhika thanks Kunal for making this happen. She is happy to see Mauli with Ishaan. But Kunal isn't happy in spite of seeing what he wanted to.



Ishaan says sorry to Mauli on his mother's behalf for the engagement. Mauli tells him that the happiness of their loved ones matters the most and she is okay with what has happened. Ishaan is happy.



However, Kunal wonders why he isn't happy to see Mauli with Ishaan. After all, this is why he had pretended to have turned snobbish, insensitive, and arrogant.



Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir’s Theft Allegations Put Zara to Shame



The episode starts with Kabir and Zara’s differences increasing all the more as Zeenat plays her game. Zara gets trapped in a theft that she had not done and Zeenat is the mastermind of all this.



Kabir finds the mobile from Zara’s outhouse and thus drags her out of outhouse and shows her truth to all family. Zeenat and Shahbaz are too happy and rejoice that their plan works and Kabir is doing as they have planned. Kabir puts theft allegations over Zara and puts her to shame. Zara is standing strong on her truth.



Kabir and Zeenat come to Zara’s outhouse. Kabir starts investigating things and messes up Zara’s outhouse where he shockingly finds the phone in one of her jute bag. Kabir gets shocked and he drags Zara to Ahmed House where Kabir’s mom supports Zara.



Kabir is not ready to listen while Shahbaz and Zeenat enjoy Zara’s humiliation drama. Ruksaar kept Zeenat’s phone in Zara’s outhouse.